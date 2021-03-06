CIRCLE PINES — After closing out its Suburban East Conference campaign with another undefeated league title, the Stillwater wrestling team stretched its dual meet winning streak to 13 straight with nonconference victories over Anoka and Centennial during a triangular meet on Wednesday, March 3 at Centennial High School.
Stillwater (8-0 SEC, 22-2) is scheduled to wrap up the regular season with a triangular at Elk River on March 5 and another at Albert Lea on March 6.
The Ponies fell behind Anoka 18-12 after six matches, but rallied with seven straight victories from 145 to 220 pounds to pull away for a 45-24 triumph. Brendan Howes of Anoka upended Stillwater’s four-time individual state champion Reid Ballantyne 5-4 in the match at 138 pounds.
Matt Hogue followed with a 4-1 victory over Anoka’s Brade Howes in the next match and the Ponies cruised from there. Hogue improved to 24-0 on the season — joining 160-pounder Antony Tuttle (22-0) as the team’s only remaining unbeatens this season.
Stillwater also defeated Centennial 77-4 on Wednesday. The Ponies recorded five pins, in addition to receiving seven forfeits against the Cougars.
Stillwater 45, Anoka 24
106 — Austin West (An) dec. Audrey Rogotzke, 6-0; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) pinned Garrett Wittek, :16; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Alley Altringer, :37; 126 — Elijah Paulson (An) pinned Amor Tuttle, 3:54; 132 — Carter Ban (An) pinned Brody Urbanski, 2:54; 138 — Brendan Howes (An) dec. Reid Ballantyne, 5-4; 145 — Matt Hogue dec. Brad Howes, 4-1; 152 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) dec. Noah Torgerson, 8-5; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) dec. Caleb Brandenburg, 7-3; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Jacob Whitaker, :32; 182 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Jaden Burandt, 1:08; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) won by injury default over Sean Jordan; 220 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Tyler Nebelung (An) pinned Jawahn Cockfield, 3:05.
Stillwater 77, Centennial 4
106 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) tech fall Luke Timko, 16-1; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Dylan Larson, :43; 126 — Amor Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Tyler Stidham (Cen) major dec. Brody Urbanski, 15-7; 138 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Malachi Thoennes, 3:57; 145 — Matt Hogue (St) won by forfeit; 152 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Antony Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Marcus Whiting, 1:01; 182 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Owen Hackett, :26; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) pinned Oskar Welsch, 4:24; 285 — Jawahn Cockfield (St) won by forfeit.
Ponies finish 8-0 in SEC
At Woodbury, the Ponies wrapped up another undefeated Suburban East Conference campaign with a 55-22 victory over the Royals in a triangular meet on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Woodbury High School. Stillwater also cruised to a 78-6 win over North St. Paul.
This was the third consecutive conference championship for the Ponies and their fifth in the last six seasons.
Stillwater 55, Woodbury 22
106 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) major dec. Nic Lunemann, 14-3; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) dec. Alex Braun, 2-1; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Kaiden Kirby, :30; 126 — Brad Little (Wo) pinned Brody Urbanski, 1:35; 132 — Will Bents (Wo) pinned Amor Tuttle, :38; 138 — Reid Ballantyne (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Cade Johnson, 2:50; 152 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Josh Williams, 2:15; 160 — Sebastian Zamorano (Wo) major dec. Corstian Riesselman, 14-6; 170 — Antony Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Ahmed Abdelal, 1:14; 195 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Denis Tokin, :41; 285 — Thomas Moesenthin (Wo) pinned Andrew Rantila, :25.
Stillwater 78, North St. Paul 6
106 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Amor Tuttle (St) pinned Alux Aguilar, 2:24; 132 — Avery Stutsman (NSP) pinned Brody Urbanski, 2:30; 138 — Reid Ballantyne (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Wesley Mandler, 1:30; 152 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Dontez Hubbard, 3:26; 160 — Corstian Riesselman (St) won by forfeit; 170 — Antony Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Roman Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) pinned Orion Ganje, 1:29.
Ponies sweep triangular
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies fell behind 15-9 after five matches, but Stillwater reeled off 54 unanswered points over the last nine matches to secure a 63-15 conference victory over Park on Thursday, Feb. 26 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater’s Antony Tuttle notched his 100th career victory with a pin against Park at 182 pounds.
Stillwater also blitzed Tartan 70-3 in a nonconference dual to close out the evening.
Stillwater 63, Park 15
106 — Gunner Mullen (Par) major dec. Audrey Rogotzke, 15-3; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) dec. JJ Bachtle, 7-2; 120 — Zachary Silvis (Par) tech fall Sam Bethke, 20-5; 126 — Amor Tuttle (St) pinned Joey Chilton, 4:49; 132 — Will Deutsch (Par) pinned Brody Urbanski, 4:51; 138 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Donovan Early-Pinder, :16; 145 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Jace Jessen, :26; 152 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) won by forfeit; 160 — Corstian Riesselman (St) pinned Dominic Atkins, 3:27; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Antony Tuttle (St) pinned Alex Carr, 1:27; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) pinned Doug Sabin, 1:01.
Stillwater 70, Tartan 3
106 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) major dec. Logan Arends, 11-2; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) dec. Brandon Lee, 5-3; 120 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Landon Arends, 5:26; 126 — Anthony Recchio (Tar) major dec. Brody Urbanski, 16-5; 132 — Amor Tuttle (St) dec. Isaiah Vang, 6-2; 138 — Reid Ballantyne (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Matt Hogue (St) won by injury default; 152 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Owen Culshaw-Klein, 1:42; 160 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Blake Sweeney, :58; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Brandon Mohrland, 1:15; 182 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) pinned Alex Johnson, 4:25.
* Tartan penalized 1 point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.