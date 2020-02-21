ARDEN HILLS — Stillwater earned its eighth trip to the state wrestling tournament, but it’s doubtful any were earned as convincingly as the program’s latest on Friday, Feb. 14 at Mounds View High School.
The top-seeded and No. 3-ranked Ponies lost just two matches in three dual meets while cruising to their fourth consecutive Section 4AAA championship.
This marked the third year in a row Stillwater has faced Mounds View in the finals, but the Ponies were in control throughout on the way to a 63-6 victory.
Stillwater (22-2) advanced to the finals with a 81-0 victory over North St. Paul and a 73-6 win over Irondale in the semifinals. The Ponies finished with a 40-2 record in three section dual meets and outscored their opponents by a combined 217-12.
“It was pretty straight forward,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “We knew how it was supposed to go and it kind of went that way. The guys wrestled well and did their job and that’s what we asked of them.”
Mounds View has also been a tough opponent for the Ponies, including in the section finals each of the past two years, but the Ponies blanked Mounds View 76-0 in a Suburban East Conference dual meet earlier this season and were a heavy favorite in the rematch.
Stillwater won the first 13 matches in the finals before giving up a pin at heavyweight.
Dylan Dauffenbach and Elijah Wilson each recorded decisions for the Ponies at 106 and 113 pounds before Ben Colagiovanni followed with an 11-0 major decision at 120 pounds. Matt Hogue continued the momentum with a 4-2 decision over Javon Kaufman at 126 pounds for a 13-0 lead.
The Ponies started piling up the bonus points in the middle portion of the lineup, starting with Javon Taschuk’s pin in just 15 seconds at 132 pounds. Reid Ballantyne added a pin for Stillwater at 138 pounds and Kieler Carlson followed with an 18-2 technical fall at 145 pounds.
Trey Kruse pinned Brady Donnohue in 1:41 at 152 pounds and Hunter Lyden followed with a 7-3 victory over Brendan Dunagan at 160 pounds.
Ryder Rogotzke pinned Mannix Morgan in 3:27 at 170 pounds and the Ponies received a forfeit at 182 pounds. Roman Rogotzke and Nicholas Dauffenbach also pinned their opponents at 195 and 220 pounds before Nuh Misirli collected Mounds View’s only victory with a pin over Andrew Rantila at 285.
The majority of Stillwater’s line-up wrestled above their normal weight class, a benefit of having such a strong lineup.
“We had flexibility,” Hartung said. “Everybody except Eli Wilson weighed up a weight. We were down the week before but we gave them a week off making weight. They will be down this week and down for the state tournament, so they could have time to be rejuvenated.”
Stillwater had fewer options while dealing with a series of injuries to many of its top performers this season. Not everyone competed in all three matches, but most of those who had been sidelined were available and wrestling well.
“I think it was good,” Hartung said. “All our guys were back in the lineup so we were able to get all our guys matches.
“Any level, but high school athletics especially, it’s always a little nerve wracking because kids can be inconsistent. We’ve been consistent, but at any time a guy can not wrestle well and there’s always that stress of just which team is going to show up, even if they are healthy. We have a few guys who haven’t had a ton of matches so you always worry about how they’re going to do, but three or four weeks ago we had five of six guys out of the lineup.”
Stillwater was the state runner-up a year ago and bolstered an already strong lineup with several high-level transfers from East Ridge following a coaching change for a program that also qualified for state last season.
The Ponies are pleased with the conference and section titles they’ve already collected, but have been chasing even larger goals all season.
“That’s what last year did for us,” Hartung said. “To get right to the end and fall a little short and get some guys who came in with the East Ridge situation to put ourselves back in the hunt. I think our focus is on completing that title run this year and the section title is just a part of that. In the past it’s a fight to make the state tournament, but now it’s once we get there it’s doing what we can to maximize every point and know that if we are not successful that we did everything we could try and do.”
Stillwater also won the first 13 matches, including nine by pin, in the semifinal victory over Irondale. Dylan Dauffenbach, Matt Hogue, Owen Bouthilet, Kruse, Lyden, Royce Hogue, Ryder Rogotzke, Roman Rogotzke and Josh Piechowski each recorded pins for the Ponies.
The Ponies notched seven pins and won six matches by forfeit in the match against North St. Paul, which was Stillwater’s seventh shutout victory of the season.
Stillwater will host the Section 4AAA Individual Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 10 a.m.
“We’re looking forward to this weekend,” Hartung said. “I think our record last year was 10 guys through, and we’re definitely looking to do better than that. We’re looking to have a strong performance this weekend as well.”
• Stillwater has received the No. 3 seed and will face Waconia in the Class AAA state quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. The winner will face either second-seeded St. Michael-Albertville or Bemidji in the semifinals. The Knights defeated the Ponies 45-18 in the finals of the Pony Stampede on Jan. 11 when Stillwater was missing several regulars due to injury.
Defending state champion Shakopee received the No. 1 seed.
Stillwater 63, Mounds View 6
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) dec. Apollo Ashby, 6-1; 113 — Elijah Wilson (St) dec. Daniel Cerny, 6-1; 120 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) major dec. Joseph Muhlstein, 11-0; 126 — Matt Hogue (St) dec. Javon Kaufman, 4-2; 132 — Javon Taschuk (St) pinned Quin Morgan, :15; 138 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Ben Wynia, 4:45; 145 — Kieler Carlson (St) tech fall Nick Shaw, 18-2; 152 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Brady Donnohue, 1:41; 160 — Hunter Lyden (St) dec. Brendan Dunagan, 7-3; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Mannix Morgan, 3:27; 182 — Anthony Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Jacob Solheim, :51; 220 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (St) pinned Jacob Prami, 3:44; 285 — Nuh Misirli (MV) pinned Andrew Rantila, 2:21.
Stillwater 73, Irondale 6
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Clayton Solberg, NA; 113 — Elijah Wilson (St) major dec. Calvin Brinkman, 18-5; 120 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) tech fall Carson Bockenhauer, 17-0; 126 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Michael Rassmussen, 1:48; 132 — Javon Taschuk (St) tech fall Austin Miller, 17-1; 138 — Owen Bouthilet (St) pinned Romer Pugh, 3:10; 145 — Kieler Carlson (St) tech fall Chris Zuniga, 18-2; 152 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Eric Bratsch, :53; 160 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Azeil Bestman, 1:11; 170 — Royce Hogue (St) pinned Chris Curtis, 1:05; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Aaron Chantathavong, 1:31; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Aonowa Baek, 1:34; 220 — Josh Piechowski (St) pinned Tenzin Lhawang, 2:29; 285 — Marvin Lamin (Ir) pinned Andrew Rantila, :19.
Stillwater 81, North St. Paul 0
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) dec. Cito Tuttle, 5-1; 113 — Elijah Wilson (St) pinned Daniel Paananen, 1:04; 120 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Billy Lee, 3:11; 126 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Avery Stutsman, :42; 132 — Javon Taschuk (St) won by forfeit; 138 — Reid Ballantyne (St) won by forfeit; 145 — Kieler Carlson (St) pinned Dontez Hubbard, :46; 152 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned EJ Moder, :39; 160 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Adrian Rios-Wolfram, 1:21; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 182 — Anthony Tuttle (St) pinned Derek Staggs, 1:52; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Josh Piechowski (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) won by forfeit.
