ST. PAUL — For the second time in as many seasons, the Stillwater wrestling team had its state title aspirations dashed by top-seeded Shakopee in the finals of the Class AAA state tournament.
The third-seeded Ponies were unable to overcome a slow start while falling to the Sabers 34-21 in the championship match on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Xcel Energy Center.
It was the second straight state title for Shakopee, which defeated the Ponies by nearly the same score (35-22) a year ago.
Stillwater (24-3) knew it would have trouble keeping pace with the Sabers in the lower weights, but Shakopee (41-0) also racked up some bonus points while adding two major decisions, a tech fall and a pin in the first four matches while building a 19-0 lead.
The Ponies responded with four straight victories to climb within 19-15, but Shakopee prevailed in four of the six remaining matches to pull away — clinching the victory with Tommy Johnson’s 6-4 decision over Josh Piechowski at 220 pounds.
Before last season, the Ponies had one just one dual meet in six trips to the state tournament. Stillwater entered the season unranked a year ago before running off 25 straight victories before losing in the finals. The expectations were certainly higher this year with a strong returning cast and a lineup bolstered by the addition of several top-flight transfers from East Ridge.
The Ponies were not just happy to be there.
“We took second last year,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “We weren’t after a second place trophy. We had a team that could have won if everything goes the way it could go. Nobody is coming in here to take second place.”
Stillwater had little room for error against the Sabers. Already leading 4-0 after a major decision in the opening match, Blake West scored a technical fall against Stillwater’s Elijah Wilson in the match at 113 pounds. West won an individual state title two days later.
Eventual state runner-up Paxton Creese extended Shakopee’s lead with a pin against Matt Hogue at 120 pounds and Pierson Manville, who placed third in the individual competition, followed with a 12-2 major decision over Javon Taschuk.
“We needed better results out of our first four guys,” Hartung said. “We didn’t expect to win the first four matches, but we didn’t expect to be down 19-0. That was a big momentum change for us.”
Stillwater built some momentum while reaching the heart of its lineup, starting with Reid Ballantyne’s 2-1 victory over Seth Bakken. Kieler Carlson followed with a critical 4-3 victory over Ben Lunn at 138 pounds. Lunn later advanced to the individual state finals at 132 pounds, where he lost to Ballantyne.
Trey Kruse needed just 49 seconds to pin Shakopee’s Riley Quern at 145 pounds and the Ponies improved their standing following Royce Hogue’s 6-2 win over Sam Tremi at 152 pounds.
Hogue did not compete for Stillwater in the individual section tourney the previous week, but was inserted into the lineup as the Ponies wrestled up a weight class in most of the remaining weights — a tall order against a team with Shakopee’s pedigree.
“We had no choice,” Hartung said. “It’s hard, but that’s the way it goes. Our kids fought their (butts) off and that’s what we wanted. That’s all we can ever ask of them, so I’m very proud of them. We just didn’t have enough. A couple of things didn’t go our way and we just gave up too many points when we could have kept it closer.”
Two wrestlers who captured individual titles two days later met in a tight battle at 160 pounds. In a match that was tied 1-all into the third period, Shakopee’s Carson Manville held off Hunter Lyden for a 3-2 victory to give the Sabers a 22-15 lead.
Ryder Rogotzke followed with a 7-5 victory for Stillwater over Connor Raines at 170 pounds, but the path for the Ponies became even more difficult after Jack Casey stopped Stillwater’s Anthony Tuttle 5-2 at 182 pounds.
“Keeler gave us a little bit of a boost,” Hartung said. “But really we knew in our minds, especially after we started that way, that we needed Lyden to beat Manville. On paper Manville is probably supposed to win, but we know what Hunter is made out of.
“Who knows, then you get Tuttle with some momentum, but it just didn’t work. Tuttle is a swing match and he was close but couldn’t get it done. If you get those matches now we’re in the hunt at the end of the match, but we didn’t get them.”
Roman Rogotzke held off the Sabers momentarily with a 6-4 decision over Joey Johnson, the third-place individual state finisher at 195 pounds, but Tommy Johnson sealed the victory for Shakopee with a 6-4 win over Josh Piechowski at 220 pounds.
Shakopee’s Ben Reilland capped the victory with a pin against Andrew Rantila at heavyweight to provide the final margin.
“I think we had the potential to beat them, but they outwrestled us 100 percent,” Ballantyne said. “They came out with more fire than us and they wrestled better than us.
“I was bummed, but I had to switch my mind over to individuals at that point because you can’t really dwell on it. We definitely could have beaten them and we didn’t, so that’s the only part that makes me a little salty.”
These two teams combined to produce 17 placewinners out of 23 qualifiers for the individual state tournament. The Ponies were forced to wrestle up a weight in many spots and Shakopee also benefited from a few entries who did not need to make weight the next morning for the individual competition.
“Giving up that size hurt us a little bit,” Hartung said.
Stillwater had little trouble advancing to the finals. The Ponies defeated Waconia 49-20 in the quarterfinals and then rolled past St. Michael-Albertville 44-15 in the semifinals.
The Knights received the No. 2 seed after defeating an injury-plagued Stillwater team 45-18 in the finals of the Pony Stampede on Jan. 11.
The Ponies won four straight matches from 145 to 170 pounds to turn a 12-10 lead into a 30-10 advantage with just four matches remaining.
Roman Rogotzke secured the victory with a pin over Owen Vike in 3:18 at 195 pounds for a 36-15 lead. Stillwater closed out the match with a tech fall from Josh Piechowski at 220 pounds and a 3-0 overtime victory for Andrew Rantila over Luke Browning at 185 pounds.
• Reid Ballantyne, Trey Kruse and Roman Rogotzke were each named to the Class AAA State All-Tournament Team.
Shakopee 34, Stillwater 21
106 — Leo Tykhlynovych (Sh) major dec. Dylan Dauffenbach, 11-3; 113 — Blake West (Sh) tech fall Elijah Wilson, 19-4; 120 — Paxton Creese (Sh) pinned Matt Hogue, 1:12; 126 — Pierson Manville (Sh) major dec. Javon Taschuk, 12-2; 132 — Reid Ballantyne (St) dec. Seth Bakken, 2-1; 138 — Kieler Carlson (St) dec. Ben Lunn, 4-3; 145 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Riley Quern, :49; 152 — Royce Hogue (St) dec. Sam Treml, 6-2; 160 — Carson Manville (Sh) dec. Hunter Lyden, 3-2; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) dec. Connor Raines, 7-5; 182 — Jack Casey (Sh) dec. Anthony Tuttle, 5-2; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) dec. Joey Johnson, 6-4; 220 — Tommy Johnson (Sh) dec. Josh Piechowski, 6-4; 285 — Ben Reiland (Sh) pinned Andrew Rantila, :16.
Stillwater 44,
St. Michael-Albertville 15
106 — Landon Robideau (STMA) tech fall Dylan Dauffenbach, 23-8; 113 — Parker Janssen (STMA) dec. Elijah Wilson, 6-4; 120 — Matt Hogue (St) dec. Jed Wester, 4-2; 126 — Javon Taschuk (St) dec. Isaiah Mlsna, 7-3; 132 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Travis Smith, 1:27; 138 — Cole Becker (STMA) dec. Kieler Carlson, 6-5; 145 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Jimmy Heil, 1:17; 152 — Royce Hogue (St) major dec. Jon Mlsna, 11-0; 160 — Hunter Lyden (St) dec. Carl Leuer, 6-4; 170 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) tech fall Hayden LeMonds, 15-0; 182 — Wyatt Lidberg (STMA) major dec. Anthony Tuttle, 13-5; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Owen Vike, 3:19; 220 — Josh Piechowski (St) tech fall Fletcher Nesbit, 16-0; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) dec. Luke Browning, 3-0 in OT.
Stillwater 49, Waconia 20
106 — Lincoln Vick (Wac) dec. Dylan Dauffenbach, 5-0; 113 — Elijah Wilson (St) dec. Tate Wischnack, 3-0; 120 — Matt Hogue (St) major dec. Riese White, 11-0; 126 — Javon Taschuk (St) tech fall Bradee Dwinell, 18-1; 132 — Reid Ballantyne (St) major dec. Josh Wagener, 10-0; 138 — Kieler Carlson (St) pinned Alex Riley, 6:00; 145 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Gavin Willis, :42; 152 — Royce Hogue (St) pinned Gage Mueller, 1:56; 160 — Hunter Lyden (st) pinned Ryan Dvorak, 4:12; 170 — Max McEnelly (Wac) tech fall Anthony Tuttle, 24-9; 182 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Kyle Tenor, 1:14; 195 — Josh Piechowski (St) dec. Bram Fitzsimonds, 5-1; 220 — Sam McEnelly (Wac) pinned Nicholas Dauffenbach, 2:59; 285 — Bennett Weber (Wac) pinned Andrew Rantila, :47.
