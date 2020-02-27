OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After cruising through the Section 4AAA team tournament to claim its fourth consecutive trip to state, the Stillwater wrestling team delivered another dominating performance while crowning 12 champions and earning 13 state bids overall in the individual section tourney on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies featured five section champions among its school record 10 state qualifiers a year ago, but surpassed each of those totals this season.
The top two finishers in each weight class advance to the Class AAA individual state tournament, which will be held at the Xcel Center on Feb. 28-29. Stillwater already qualified for the Class AAA state team tournament, which was held on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Stillwater entered the day with high expectations didn’t experience any slip ups along the way. The momentum started with Dylan Dauffenbach’s title at 106 pounds and continued with a run of 12 straight victories to sweep every weight class up to 195 pounds.
“I think that’s a testament to the team as a whole,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “I honestly believe they’re all competing with each other and it’s just too hard to have a letdown when nobody else is letting down at all. The momentum of the day really makes that hard for anybody to let down or give up. Their enthusiasm was phenomenal.”
The individual section success was not entirely unexpected, as Stillwater started the day with 11 wrestlers seeded first in their weight class and one who was seeded second. The bonus qualifier was junior Nick Dauffenbach, who was seeded fourth but sprung a semifinal upset over top seed Alex Johnson of Tartan on the way to a second-place finish at 220 pounds.
Nick Dauffenbach defeated Johnson 6-1 before falling to White Bear Lake’s Nick Kastner 9-3 in the finals. Johnson bounced back to place third, which meant Dauffenbach did not have to wrestle for true second.
“It wasn’t a real deep weight class and we knew all week it was going to be that second-round match against the No. 1 seed,” Hartung said.
After wrestling JV much of the year and competing in a lighter weight class, Dauffenbach’s first match at 220 pounds all season was in the section team tourney a week earlier. Dauffenbach narrowly made the minimum weight requirement of 184.1 pounds and he was giving up 30 to 40 pounds in the semifinals and finals.
“It was tough match and he hung in there,” Hartung said of the semifinal victory over Johnson. “The crowd was pretty excited for Nick and pushed him along in that match. It was tied in the third period and they got into a couple of scrambles, but he took the guy to his back for a takedown and near fall to solidify the match. It was a great effort. He had every reason to give up, he was light, the kid was seeded one and he was not supposed to win, but he was able to stay focused.”
Stillwater freshman Ryder Rogotzke (35-5) was seeded second at 160 pounds and he cruised into the finals with a bye and a 44-second pin in the semifinals. This set up one of the more anticipated matches of the finals and Rogotzke pulled out an 8-6 overtime victory over Mounds View senior Brendan Dunagan.
Dunagan (39-8) won his match for true second to join Rogotzke at state.
“Dunagan has been around and we figured that would be a tough match,” Hartung said. “Ryder was seeded second, but we knew he was capable of winning. He was able to hang around long enough to get a takedown in overtime.”
It was a remarkable day for the Ponies, who as a team compiled an overall record of 32-3 — and 22 of those victories came by pin.
After cruising to victories in his first two matches, freshman Dylan Dauffenbach (31-13) pinned Keiichi Kong (26-7) of Tartan in 4:55 in the finals at 106 pounds to earn his first individual state bid.
Senior Elijah Wilson (26-7) built on that momentum with a title at 113 pounds. Wilson needed just 15 seconds to pin his first opponent and won by major decision in the semifinals before holding off Landon Arends (24-12) of Tartan 4-3 in the finals.
Matt Hogue didn’t wasted any time in the finals at 120 pounds, pinning Michael Rassmussen (19-14) of Irondale in just 38 seconds. Hogue (43-2), a junior, placed fifth at state a year ago while competing for East Ridge.
Senior Javon Taschuk (38-5) pinned Mounds View’s Javan Kaufman in 3:45 to capture the title at 126 pounds and earn a repeat trip to state.
Three-time state champion Reid Ballantyne won his fourth consecutive section championship with a 6-0 victory over Irondale’s Charlie Dojan (26-3) in the finals at 132 pounds. Ballantyne (28-2) pinned Quin Morgan (5-6) of Mounds View in just 32 seconds in the semifinals.
Competing at 138 pounds, senior Kieler Carlson (24-3) cruised to a 15-0 technical fall over Zach Dox (20-10) of Tartan in the finals, closing out the match early in the second period.
Carlson placed third at state in the 132-pound weight class a year ago.
After receiving a first-round bye, neither of senior Trey Kruse’s remaining matches lasted longer than a minute on the way to his title at 145 pounds. Kruse pinned Nick Shaw (15-20) of Mounds View in 48 seconds in the semifinals and need just 34 seconds to pin Irondale’s Chris Zuniga (11-16) in the finals.
It was the fifth straight section championship for Kruse (44-1), who has placed fourth at state each of the past two seasons.
Next up for the Ponies was Hunter Lyden (42-1), who pinned all three of his opponents in the tourney. He stopped Roseville’s Pee Doh (29-10) in just 52 seconds in the finals.
After Ryder Rogotzke’s overtime victory at 160 pounds, Anthony Tuttle outlasted Mounds View’s Mannix Morgan (34-9) for a 6-4 victory in the finals to capture the title at 170 pounds.
Tuttle (21-5), a sophomore, is one of several Ponies to miss a portion of the season because of injury, though Stillwater had everybody in the lineup for the team and individual section tournaments.
“The way our season has gone, we were happy we all got out of there without an injury and continue to build for (state),” Hartung said.
Junior Roman Rogotzke (42-4) pinned all three of his opponents to claim the title at 182 pounds. He stopped Matthew Sloan (39-8) of White Bear Lake in 2:53 in the finals.
Josh Piechowski (15-0) collected the 12th and final section title for the Ponies, pinning Mounds View’s Jacob Solheim (22-15) in 3:04 in the finals at 195 pounds.
“It was a workman-like day for us,” Hartung said. “We were supposed to win 12 and we did.”
After the championship matches wrapped up, Stillwater had one last chance to earn a state bid at 285 pounds. Andrew Rantila (15-22) was pinned by No. 2 seed Nuh Misirli of Mounds View in the first round, but pinned his next two opponents to earn another shot against Misirli (25-8) in the third-place match.
A victory in that match would have allowed Rantila to wrestle for true second, but he was edged 2-1 in overtime.
But he will be competing for the Ponies when they compete in the state team tournament for the fourth year in a row. Stillwater placed second at state a year ago, which was the program’s best-ever showing. The Ponies received the No. 3 seed behind top seed and defending state champion Shakopee and No. 2 seed St. Michael-Albertville.
“We’re really focusing on the consistency we’ve had,” Hartung said. “We’ve not lost many individual matches — we’ve gotten beat plenty of times by guys who are just better — but we said let’s just go win the matches we’re supposed to win and the rest will take care of itself.”
Individual results
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (3-0, 1st place): pinned Maceo Young (Ros) 1:04; major dec. Apollo Ashby (MV) 10-0; pinned Keiichi Kong (Tar) 4:55.
113 — Elijah Wilson (3-0, 1st place): pinned Adan Said (Cen) :15; major dec. Calvin Brinkman (Ir) 12-0; dec. Landon Arends (Tar) 4-3.
120 — Matt Hogue (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Anthony Recchio (Tar) 1:43; pinned Michael Rassmussen (Ir) :38.
126 — Javon Taschuk (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Samuel Adair (WBL) :41; pinned Javan Kaufman (MV) 3:45.
132 — Reid Ballantyne (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Quin Morgan (MV) :32; dec. Charlie Dojan (Ir) 6-0.
138 — Kieler Carlson (2-0, 1st place): bye; tech fall Kesean Woods-Lipscomb (WBL) 17-2; tech fall Zach Dox (Tar) 15-0.
145 — Trey Kruse (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Nick Shaw (MV) :48; pinned Chris Zuniga (Ir) :34.
152 — Hunter Lyden (3-0, 1st place): pinned Jack Longfellow (WBL) 2:21; pinned Everitt Moder (NSP) 2:30; pinned Pee Doh (Ros) :52.
160 — Ryder Rogotzke (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Monte Collins (WBL) :44; dec. Brendan Dunagan (MV) 8-6 in OT.
170 — Anthony Tuttle (2-0, 1st place): bye; major dec. Chris Curtis (Ir) 18-5; dec. Mannix Morgan (MV) 6-4.
182 — Roman Rogotzke (3-0, 1st place): pinned Brady Alquist (MV) :39; pinned Senowa David Beck (Ir) 2:24; pinned Matthew Sloan (WBL) 2:53.
195 — Josh Piechowski (2-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Cameron Bettinger (Cen) 1:33; pinned Jacob Solheim (MV) 3:04.
220 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (2-1, 2nd place): pinned Jacob Prami (MV) 2:36; dec. Alex Johnson (Tar) 6-1; lost to Nick Kastner (WBL) 9-3.
285 — Andrew Rantila (2-2, 4th place): pinned by Nuh Misirli (MV) 3:10; pinned Tristan Hengtgen (WBL) 2:40; pinned Orion Ganje (NSP) 2:48; lost to Nuh Misirli (MV) 2-1 in OT.
