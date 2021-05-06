It will be a busy summer of travel, but far from a vacation, for Ryder Rogotzke.
The Stillwater Area High School sophomore recently qualified for two international wrestling events as a member of Team USA.
Rogotzke, who finished third for the Ponies in the Class AAA state meet in March, won the Cadet World Trials in Greco-Roman in the 80 kg weight class on Friday, April 23 in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
Rogotzke met a familiar opponent in the best-of-three finals, defeating SAHS and Pinnacle Wrestling Club teammate Antony Tuttle. Rogotzke pinned Tuttle in the first match of the finals and Tuttle defaulted due to injury in the second match.
The title earned Rogotzke a spot on the 10-member United States Team that will compete in the Cadet World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on July 19-25.
Rogotzke will also represent the United States in the Pan Am Games in Mexico City in June. He earned a spot on that team after placing third in freestyle at the Cadet World Team Trials on April 25.
Only 10 athletes from each participating country will compete in the Pan Am Games as qualifying wrestlers will compete in both Greco-Roman and Freestyle competition.
