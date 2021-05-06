It was a season with many moving parts, but the Stillwater wrestling team made the most of it while producing another memorable campaign that was celebrated during its postseason awards banquet on Monday, April 26 at The Grand Ballroom in Stillwater.
The Ponies finished the season with a 29-3 record, including 8-0 to win the program’s third straight Suburban East Conference championship and fifth in the last six years. Stillwater also cruised to its fifth straight Section 4AAA title and defeated Hastings 51-21 to claim the Section 3AAA/4AAA Super Section title. The Ponies were stopped by St. Michael-Albertville 31-27 in the Class AAA state semifinals.
It was the ninth state appearance overall for the Ponies, who also qualified in 1996, 1997, 2004, 2009, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. The 29 dual meet victories in a season is a school record for the Ponies, who eclipsed the 25 victories recorded in the 2018-19 season.
Sophomore Ryder Rogotzke received the team’s MVP award after posting a 37-2 record and racking up 215 team points. One of nine individual state meet qualifiers for the Ponies, Ryder placed third at 182 pounds to finish as a state placewinner for the third consecutive year.
Eight Stillwater wrestlers received all-conference honors, including Ryder Rogotzke, Reid Ballantyne, Ben Colagiovanni, Matt Hogue, Roman Rogotzke, Antony Tuttle, Sam Bethke and Cito Tuttle. Nick Dauffenbach, Andrew Rantila, Corstian Riesselman, Amor Tuttle, Zachariah Hunter and Dylan Dauffenbach were each honorable mention all-conferenece selections.
Stillwater crowned two individual state champions this season as Hunter Lyden capped an injury shortened season with his second gold medal in as many years. After claiming the title at 152 pounds a year ago, the junior and University of Minnesota recruit capped a 13-0 season by capturing the title at 170 pounds.
Roman Rogotzke followed with his second straight state championship while cruising through the 195-pound weight class, one year after winning the title at 182 pounds. The South Dakota State University recruit ended his prep career with a 223-54 record, including 86-5 in two seasons with the Ponies. He was also presented the Most Exciting Wrestler Award for the Ponies and was an Academic All-State honoree by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association.
Ryder and Roman Rogotzke and Lyden were joined by Dylan Dauffenbach, Hogue and Antony Tuttle in finishing as state placewinners. The Ponies were also represented in the individual state tournament by Bethke, Ballantyne and Hunter.
Roman Rogotzke, Ballantyne, Hogue, Antony Tuttle and Lyden were each presented a Leadership Award for serving as captains.
Injuries prevented Ballantyne from competing in the individual state tournament for a fifth year in a row, but he still leaves the Stillwater program as its most decorated wrestler with four state titles. The Ponies qualified for the state tournament all five seasons he was on the team and his 176-7 record is easily the highest winning percentage in program history. Ballantyne is among a group of just 30 wrestlers in Minnesota who have won four individual state championships. The state also claims six five-time state champs and one six-time winner.
Ballantyne ranks No. 3 on Stillwater’s all-time victories list, trailing only Trey Kruse (234-52) and Dusty Dahlblom (193-47).
Hogue netted the award for Most Pins among varsity wrestlers with 22. He placed third at state each of the past two seasons and is a three-time state placewinner, finishing with a 148-24 career record.
Another senior for the Ponies, Ben Colagiovanni received the team’s Most Improved Wrestler Award. He ended his prep career with a 69-28 record. He was also garnered the Top Academic Award.
Antony Tuttle, who placed second in the state meet at 160 pounds with a 36-1 record, took home the Impact Award.
Colagiovanni was this year’s recipient of the John and Lorraine Keller Memorial Scholarship while Roman Rogotzke and Amor Tuttle were each presented a Stillwater Wrestling Booster Club Scholarship.
Stillwater’s Tim Hartung was named the Section 4AAA Head Coach of the Year while Rich Keller was voted the Section 4AAA Assistant Coach of the Year.
The JV MVP Award was presented to Mack Carlson, who earned 75 team points and joined Ben Hagel in finishing with a team-high 12 pins if JV competition. Samir Benyahia and Otto Hanlon received the JV Impact Award(s) while Hagel earned the JV Most Improved Award.
The Ponies also received a Gold Academic Award from the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association, which requires a team grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
Also announced at the banquet is that Dylan Dauffenbach, Antony Tuttle, Ryder Rogotzke, Hunter Lyden and Zachariah Hunter will serve as captains for next year’s team.
All-Conference: Reid Ballantyne, Ben Colagiovanni, Matt Hogue, Roman Rogotzke, Antony Tuttle, Sam Bethke, Ryder Rogotzke and Cito Tuttle; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Nick Dauffenbach, Andrew Rantila, Corstian Riesselman, Amor Tuttle, Zachariah Hunter and Dylan Dauffenbach; Individual state qualifiers: Dylan Dauffenbach, Sam Bethke, Reid Ballantyne, Matt Hogue, Antony Tuttle, Hunter Lyden, Ryder Rogotzke, Roman Rogotzke and Zachariah Hunter; All-State (state placewinners): Dylan Dauffenbach, Matt Hogue, Antony Tuttle, Hunter Lyden, Ryder Rogotzke and Roman Rogotzke; Individual state champions: Hunter Lyden and Roman Rogotzke; Section 4AAA Assistant Coach of the Year: Rich Keller; Section 4AAA Head Coach of the Year: Tim Hartung; MWCA Academic All-State: Roman Rogotzke; Most Improved Wrestler: Ben Colagiovanni and Ben Hagel (JV); Most Pins: Matt Hogue, Ben Hagel (JV) and Mack Carlson (JV); JV MVP (Most Team Points: Mack Carlson; Top Academic Award: Ben Colagiovanni; Impact Award: Antony Tuttle, Otto Hanlon (JV) and Samir Benyahia (JV); Leadership Award: Reid Ballantyne, Roman Rogotzke, Matt Hogue, Antony Tuttle and Hunter Lyden; Most Exciting Wrestler Award: Roman Rogotzke; John and Lorraine Keller Memorial Scholarship: Ben Colagiovanni; Stillwater Wrestling Booster Club Scholarships: Roman Rogotzke and Amor Tuttle; Most Valuable Athlete: Ryder Rogotzke; Captains elect: Dylan Dauffenbach, Antony Tuttle, Ryder Rogotzke, Hunter Lyden and Zachariah Hunter.
