OAK PARK HEIGHT — Stillwater’s impressive start to the wrestling season continued in its home opener on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Stillwater Area High School.
The No. 2-ranked Ponies blanked rival Mounds View 76-0 in a Suburban East Conference dual meet, extending a remarkable team-wide winning streak to start the season.
In four conference dual meets this season, Stillwater (4-0 SEC, 4-0) has outscored its opponents by a combined 327-0. The Ponies have racked up a whopping 37 pins in 41 matches that have been contested. In addition to 15 forfeits received, Stillwater has also recorded two decisions, one major decision and 1 technical fall.
Stillwater did not lose a match while sweeping three opponents in a quadrangular at East Ridge on Dec. 5 and did not give in while taking out a long-time conference and section rival. Mounds View graduated several key performers, but has met the Ponies in the section finals each of the past two seasons.
Following a Mounds View forfeit at 106 pounds, the Ponies recorded pins from Sam Bethke (113 pounds), Elijah Wilson (120), Matt Hogue (126), Javon Taschuk (132), Reid Ballantyne (138), Kieler Carlson (145) and Trey Kruse (152) in each of the next seven matches. Five of those pins occurred in the first period.
Wrestling at 160 pounds, Stillwater’s Hunter Lyden followed with a 14-5 major decision over Brendan Dunagan, who is ranked ninth in Class AAA by The Guillotine.
Anthony Tuttle held off Mannix Morgan 5-3 in a tight battle at 170 pounds and Roman Rogotzke and Josh Piechowski extended the lead with pins at 182 and 195 pounds.
The only question remaining was whether Mounds View could spoil the shutout in the last two matches.
Stillwater’s Logan Warren caught Andrew Hunt for a pin in just 33 seconds at 220 pounds and Andrew Rantilla closed out the match with an 8-4 decision over Nuh Misirli at heavyweight.
The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Christmas Tournament at Rochester on Dec. 20-21.
Stillwater 76, Mounds View 0
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 113 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Mac Donnohue, 3:20; 120 — Elijah Wilson (St) pinned Ben Sparks, 1:55; 126 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Carter Whalen, 1:27; 132 — Javon Taschuk (St) pinned Joe Kingsriter, 1:41; 138 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Ben Wynia, 1:32; 145 — Kieler Carlson (St) pinned Nick Shaw, 5:24; 152 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Brady Donnohue, 1:21; 160 — Hunter Lyden (St) major dec. Brendan Dunagan, 14-5; 170 — Anthony Tuttle (St) dec. Mannix Morgan, 5-3; 182 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Jacob Sohleim, 2:35; 195 — Josh Piechowski (St) pinned Luke Eggert, 1:51; 220 — Logan Warren (St) pinned Andrew Hunt, :33; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) dec. Nuh Misirli, 8-4.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.