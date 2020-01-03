LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Stillwater wrestling team closed out the calendar year with yet another notable achievement while taking top honors in the Bi-State Classic on Dec. 27-28 at the La Crosse Center.
The Ponies, who are Minnesota’s No. 2-ranked team in Class AA by The Guillotine, racked up 366.5 points to claim the Division 1 and overall titles. Stratford was the top finisher in Division 3 and placed second overall with 282.5 points while Holmen ranked third overall with 251.5 points. Luxemberg-Casco won the Division 2 crown with 222.5 points.
Stillwater produced 10 placewinners in the 70-team field, which drew many of the top programs in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The Ponies placed second in Division 1 and third overall a year ago when it finished with eight placewinners.
One week after setting the school record for career victories, senior Trey Kruse became the first Stillwater wrestler to surpass 200 victories while claiming the individual championship at 145 pounds. Hunter Lyden also finished first in the 152-pound weight class for the Ponies, who recorded a total of six top-three finishes.
Kruse, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, pinned four of his six opponents in the first period. He blanked Lowell Arnold of Portage 7-0 in the finals to improve to 19-0 on the season and 202-52 in his career.
Lyden pinned each of his first three opponents after a first-round bye and then recorded a 13-4 major decision over Baxter O’Reilly of Goodhue in the semifinals. Then in the finals, Lyden turned in a 5-1 victory over Lakeville South’s Willie Bastyr, who is the reigning Class AAA state champion at 152 pounds.
The Ponies also received third-place finishes from Matt Hogue at 120 pounds, Javon Taschuk at 126 pounds, Ryder Rogotzke at 160 pounds and Roman Rogotzke at 182 pounds.
Ryder Rogotzke’s only setback came in a 5-3 overtime loss to eventual champion Clayton Whiting (20-0) of Oconto Falls. Roman Rogotzke was stopped by runner-up Trevor Dennee of Stratford 12-3 in the quarterfinals before closing out the tourney with three pins and a major decision.
Stillwater’s strong showing in this tournament is even more impressive when you consider it was missing three of its top performers and another who was unable to compete after winning three matches on Day 1.
Competing at 132 pounds, Reid Ballantyne was chasing his fourth individual title at the Bi-State and was well on his way following a pin, technical fall and major decision in the early rounds. He was unable to continue on Day 2, however, because of an injury that defaulted him to sixth place.
The Ponies were also missing Kieler Carlson at 138 pounds, Anthony Tuttle at 170 pounds and Josh Piechowski at 195 pounds. Carlson and Piechowski are returningi state placewinners and Tuttle finished second in the Bi-State at 160 pounds a year ago.
Zachariah Hunter finished eighth for the Ponies at 170 pounds while Sam Bethke (113 pounds) and Dylan Dauffenbach (106 pounds) placed 10th and 11th.
Team scores
Division 1 (top 10)
1. Stillwater 366.5; 2. Holmen 251.5; 3. Marshfield 226.5; 4. Hudson 185.5; 5. DC Everest 168.5; 6. Lakeville South 165; 7. Waunakee 156; 8. Eastview 129; 9. Baraboo 128.5; 10. Winona/Winona Cotter 117.
Stillwater results
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (3-3, 11th place): bye; pinned Nick Ziegler (West Salem/Bangor) 1:30; dec. Maxx Beeler (South St. Paul) 6-4; lost by tech fall to Parker Kratochvill (Holmen) 15-0; lost by major dec. to Rhett Koenig (Prairie du Chien) 11-2; lost to Carson Koss (G-E-T/Melrose-Mind) 9-2; dec. Jonah Dennis (Riverdale) 4-1.
113 — Sam Bethke (6-3, 10th place): pinned Connor Docken (Adams-Friendship) :54; lost by major dec. to Ashton Kapla (Pulaski) 11-3; pinned Coltan Nechvatal (Waunakee) :12; pinned Lukas Carrier (Chatfield) 1:11; pinned Trevyn Thielmann (Richland Center) 4:49; dec. Logan Gaulke (Stratford) 7-2; pinned by Gavin Finch (Tomah) 2:59; pinned Ryan Bortz (Goodhue) :15; lost to Justice Dilley (Riverdale) 8-6, SV-1.
120 — Matt Hogue (6-1, 3rd place): bye; pinned Noah Altmann (Auburndale) 2:56; pinned Kolby Heinz (Waunakee) 1:57; lost to Keagan Cliver (Marshfield) 6-3; major dec. Brandon Ross (Caledonia/Houston) 12-0; major dec. Blaze Thurber (Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards) 10-0; dec. Alex Pellowski (Holmen) 8-2; pinned Treyton Ackman (Spencer/Columbus) 4:04.
126 — Javon Taschuk (6-1, 3rd place): pinned Kacey Layton (Riverdale) :55; pinned Lesley Neisius (Middleton) 1:40; tech fall Luke Shefchik (Luxemberg-Casco) 18-2; pinned Tucker Ginther (Caledonia/Houston) 3:43; lost to Gavin Drexler (Stratford) 9-4; pinned Evan Wolfe (West Salem/Bangor) :55; dec. Hoyt Blaskowski (Marshfield) 11-9.
132 — Reid Ballantyne (3-1, 6th place): bye; pinned Peyton Hermann (Lakeville South) :56; tech fall Chase Ellenbecker (Athens) 19-4; major dec. Brett Franklin (Marshfield) 14-4; lost by medical forfeit to Joseph Penchi (Aquinas).
138 — Owen Bouthilet (1-2, DNP): lost to Aiden Brosinski (De Soto) 5-4; pinned Dylan Roen (Dodgeville) 2:48; lost to Braysen Ellis (Waunakee) 3-2.
145 — Trey Kruse (6-0, 1st place): pinned Nate Schindler (Eau Claire North) :41; pinned Logan Boulton (Tomah) 1:38; dec. Payton Vaughn (DC Everest) 6-0; pinned Brice Bischof (Lakeville South) :52; pinned Ryan Dolezal (Marshfield) 1:33; dec. Lowell Arnold (Portage) 7-0.
152 — Hunter Lyden (5-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Tyler Dennis (New Richmond) 2:57; pinned Tate Karver (Chatfield) :42; pinned Colton Nicolay (Lodi) 2:00; major dec. Baxter O’Reilly (Goodhue) 13-4; dec. Willie Bastyr (Lakeville South) 5-1.
160 — Ryder Rogotzke (7-1, 3rd place): pinned Jaren Hill (Richland Center) 1:22; pinned Jack Hansen (Lodi) 2:36; pinned Noah Arneson (Orono) 5:28; lost to Clayton Whiting (Oconto Falls) 5-3, SV-1; pinned Patrick Rielly (Monroe) 4:14; pinned Jaden Anderson (G-E-T) 1:26; tech fall Jadin Lemke (Pulaski) 15-0; major dec. Peter Hansen (Hudson) 12-2.
170 — Zachariah Hunter (6-3, 8th place): pinned by Grady Schott (Chatfield) 3:49; pinned Luke VanDonsel (Luxemberg-Casco) 1:43; dec. Roman Martinez (Mauston) 8-2; pinned Thor Lass (Tomah) 3:29; pinned Josh Wallner (Adams-Friendship) 2:58; pinned Tyler Reuter (Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern) 3:49; pinned Grady Schott (Chatfield) 3:43; pinned by Hunter Ford (Stratford) :46; lost to Aidan Stary (Oconto Falls) 3-1.
182 — Roman Rogotzke (7-1, 3rd place): pinned Mason Engelien (Middleton) 1:41; pinned Alex Simon (Marshfield) :33; pinned Jared Leuzinger (Mount Horeb) 2:27; lost by major dec. to Trevor Dennee (Stratford) 12-3; pinned Blake Scholl (West Salem/Bangor) :42; pinned Jacob Summers (G-E-T) 1:54; major dec. Alex Witt (Monroe) 17-3; pinned Gabe Tupper (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 3:53.
195 — Jawahn Cockfield (0-2, DNP): lost by major dec. to Logan O’Neil (Eastview) 10-0; bye; pinned by Cody Lohman (Goodhue) 2:42.
220 — Logan Warren (2-2, DNP): pinned Carter Niederkom (G-E-T/Melrose-Mind.) 1:00; pinned by Connor Westfall (Athens) 1:47; pinned Gerardo Garcia (Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern) 3:32; lost to Jack Haglund (Zumbrota/Mazeppa) 5-1.
285 — Andrew Rantila (2-2, DNP): pinned Dalton Hall (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) :59; pinned by Wyatt Ripp (Lodi) 5:39; pinned Porter Mandurano (Belmont/Platteville) :38; pinned by Kane Groom (Boscobel) 2:03.
