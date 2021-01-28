OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Facing arguably its stiffest test in the Suburban East Conference, the Stillwater wrestling team passed with flying colors after dispatching fifth-ranked Forest Lake 60-12 in the second match of a triangular meet on Thursday, Jan. 21 at Stillwater Area High School.
The top-ranked Ponies (3-0 SEC, 6-0) opened the night with an 83-0 nonconference victory over Henry Sibley.
Stillwater, which has claimed the past two SEC titles, anticipated some tight battles along the way and was able to prevail in most of the toss-ups and even an upset or two for good measure. The victory was even more impressive when you consider returning individual state champions Reid Ballantyne and Hunter Lyden were not in the lineup due to injuries.
“In our mind, it was a match that could come right down to the end,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “Our guys wrestled great. We won a couple of close matches and the match just started to spin our way. Against a team like Forest Lake and without two of your best wrestlers, to only lose one match and a forfeit — it was a phenomenal night.”
Stillwater, which has outscored its three conference opponents by a combined 209-21, jumped out to an 8-0 lead after victories from Dylan Dauffenbach and Cittadino Tuttle. Dauffenbach held off Parker Lyden 3-0 in the opening match and Tuttle followed with a 15-0 technical fall over Jesse Welter at 113 pounds.
The Ponies forfeited at 120 pounds, but won at each of the next two weights before running into Forest Lake’s best wrestler at 138 pounds. Stillwater’s Sam Bethke edged Cayden Christenson 7-5 at 126 pounds and Matt Hogue kept the momentum going with a 9-0 major decision over Jackson Marr.
At 138 pounds, three-time individual state champion Derrick Cardinal pinned Hayden Carlson in 3:07 to pull the Rangers to within 15-12.
Stillwater, however, won the final eight matches to pull away.
The Ponies picked up an unexpected victory from junior Ben Colagiovanni at 145 pounds. Colagiovanni pinned No. 3-ranked Dan Vanacker, a state placewinner a year ago, in 1:08 to provide a big boost for Stillwater.
“On paper, that match probably favored them,” Hartung said. “We already had three or four wins where we didn’t know we could expect and the momentum just started going on our behalf.”
It was the biggest win of the season for Colagiovanni, who improved to 6-0 with six pins.
“Ben worked extremely hard in the offseason to continue to develop skills that fit his style,” Hartung said. “In this sport everybody has a different body type and athletic ability and a wrestler needs to figure out what’s going to work for him. That’s part of the process is figuring things out what works. He has done a really good job of working through techniques and experiences that he has started to get really good.
“He puts his body in positions most people would never do. He’s a hard kid to wrestle because he is unconventional.”
Stillwater also won a close match at 152 pounds, with Corrstian Riesselman posting a 7-5 victory.
The Ponies padded their lead with six straight pins to close out the match, starting with Otto Hanlon at 160 pounds. Anthony Tuttle (170 pounds), Ryder Rogotzke (182), Roman Rogotzke (195), Zachariah Hunter (220) and Andrew Rantila (285) also recorded pins.
• The Ponies recorded their second shutout of the season with an 83-0 triumph over Henry Sibley in the first match of their triangular on Jan. 21.
Audrey Rogotzke (106 pounds), Sam Bethke (125), Matt Hogue (132), Hayden Carlson (138), Ben Colaviovanni (145), Corrstian Riesselman (152), Anthony Tuttle (160), Hunter Lyden (170) and Ryder Rogotzke (182) each registered pins for the Ponies, who also received four forfeits.
• Stillwater was preparing for matches against three of the state’s top teams this week, starting with fourth-ranked Wayzata on Thursday, Jan. 28. Stillwater is also scheduled to compete in a triangular at Simley on Friday, Jan. 29. Simley is ranked No. 1 in Class AA and the third team in that triangular is Kasson-Mantorville, which is ranked No. 2 in Class AA.
Stillwater 60, Forest Lake 12
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) dec. Parker Lyden, 3-0; 113 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) tech fall Jesse Welter, 15-0; 120 — Jacob Aho (FL) won by forfeit; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) dec. Cayden Christenson, 7-5; 132 — Matt Hogue (St) major dec. Jackson Marr, 9-0; 138 — Derrick Cardinal (FL) pinned Hayden Carlson, 3:07; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Dan Vanacker, 1:08; 152 — Corrstian Riesselman (St) dec. Logan Collins, 7-5; 160 — Otto Hanlon (St) pinned Peyton Christenson, 2:34; 170 — Anthony Tuttle (St) pinned Mark Rendl, :31; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Wyatt Nelson, 2:53; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) pinned Colin McGeary, 1:51; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Jordan Silver, :58; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) pinned Jacob Schurrer, 2:49.
Stillwater 83, Henry Sibley 0
106 — Audrey Rogotzke (St) pinned Samantha Pineda, :55; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) tech fall Ernest Moindi, 16-1; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Caden Theil, :24; 132 — Matt Hogue (St) pinned Jesse Gaboury, 1:26; 138 — Hayden Carlson (St) pinned Trey Sann, :28; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Myles Belmore, 1:38; 152 — Corrstian Riesselman (St) pinned Davian Henderson, :33; 160 — Anthony Tuttle (St) pinned Jon Wollan, 1:07; 170 — Hunter Lyden (St) pinned Donald McKenzie, :52; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Gabe Goldenman, 1:41; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Andrew Rantila (St) won by forfeit.
Stillwater 68, Irondale 9
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies improved to 3-0 in the SEC with a 68-9 victory over Irondale on Saturday, Jan. 23 at SAHS.
Irondale won matches at 106 and 295 pounds, but the Ponies won everything in between.
Dylan Dauffenbach (113 pounds), Sam Bethke (126), Amor Tuttle (132), Ben Colagiovanni (145), Corrstian Riesselman (152), Tyler Olson (160), Anthony Tuttle (170), Ryder Rogotzke (182) and Zachariah Hunter (220) each collected pins for Stillwater.
Stillwater 68, Irondale 9
106 — Clayton Soldberg (Ir) dec. Audrey Rogotzke, 5-4; 113 — Dylan Dauffenbach (St) pinned Jack Metz, 1:07; 120 — Cittadino Tuttle (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Sam Bethke (St) pinned Michael Rassmussen, 1:19; 132 — Amor Tuttle (St) pinned Kyler Johnston, :42; 138 — Matt Hogue (St) dec. Charlie Dojan, 3-2; 145 — Ben Colagiovanni (St) pinned Romer Pugh, 3:01; 152 — Corrstian Riesselman (St) pinned Carson Bockenhauer, 3:13; 160 — Tyler Olson (St) pinned Aziel Bestman, 1:24; 170 — Anthony Tuttle (St) pinned Jacob Curtis, 1:04; 182 — Ryder Rogotzke (St) pinned Senowa Baek, 1:01; 195 — Roman Rogotzke (St) tech fall Chris Curtis, 20-4; 220 — Zachariah Hunter (St) pinned Zack Henrickson, 1:10; 285 — Patrick Lavin (Ir) pinned Andrew Rantila, 1:18.
