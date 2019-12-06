FARIBAULT — A victorious day included some bumps and bruises for the No. 2-ranked Stillwater wrestling team, which opened its season on Saturday, Nov. 30 by winning the 10-team Dick Shiels Faribault Invitational.
The Ponies crowned six individual champions and added four runner-ups to rack up 256.5 points. Northfield, which is ranked No. 6 in Class AAA, placed second with 216 points and Owatonna followed in third at 200.5.
Stillwater finished with two individual champions and placed third in this event a year ago.
In order to fill out the brackets, teams were allowed to enter more than one wrestler per weight class. This provided additional opportunities for the deep Ponies, but just one wrestler per team in each weight class contributed to the team scoring.
Stillwater’s Matt Hogue and Ben Colagiovanni met in the finals at 126 pounds, with Hogue notching a 9-2 victory in the finals to claim the title. Colagiovanni defeated top-seeded Kanin Hable 5-2 in the semifinals. Hable is ranked seventh in the state by the Guillotine at 132 pounds.
Kieler Carlson finished first for the Ponies at 145 pounds, winning a 12-4 major decision over Jerez Autridge of Owatonna in the finals. Carlson pinned his first opponent and won by technical fall in the semifinals.
Competing at 152 pounds, Trey Kruse won four matches to claim the title. He pinned three of the four opponents he faced, including a first-period fall against Landen Johnson of Owatonna in the finals.
Hunter Lyden also cruised to the title with a 4-0 record at 160 pounds, defeating Darrin Kuyper of Northfield 11-7 in the finals.
Stillwater’s last two first-place finishes came at 182 and 195 pounds. Roman Rogotzke pinned each of his opponents, including Sam Tollison of East Ridge in 2:55 to take top honors at 182 pounds. Josh Piechowski defeated Dylan Lippert of Faribault 9-2 in the finals to prevail in the 195-pound weight class.
In addition to Colagiovanni, the Ponies also received runner-up finishes from Javon Taschuk (132 pounds), Reid Ballantyne (138) and Anthony Tuttle (170).
Ballantyne suffered just the fourth loss of his varsity career while falling to Northfield’s Drew Woodley 7-6 in the finals. This was a rematch of the state finals at 120 pounds in 2018, where Ballantyne earned a 6-4 victory to capture his second of his three state titles.
Taschuk was stopped in the finals by Ross Herber of Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 8-3 in overtime.
Josh Oathoudt of Faribault turned back Tuttle 9-5 in the title match at 170 pounds.
Stillwater was forced to injury default with two of its better wrestlers at 152 and 160 pounds, even though the Ponies finished first in each of those weight classes. Ryder Rogotzke pinned his first opponent at 152 pounds and Royce Hogue also won via pin in his first-round match at 160 pounds, but both wrestlers sustained injuries in the next round and could not continue in the tournament.
Elijah Wilson lost his first match against the eventual champion Chase Murphy of Northfield at 120 pounds, but responded by winning three in a row to place third in that weight class.
“It was a good start, not great,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “Our potential is super high and we have to work and give our best effort every day to reach our potential. That goes for everybody — wrestlers, coaches, etc. It is a long season and we have a great plan in place to be our best when it matters most.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 256.5; 2. Northfield 216; 3. Owatonna 200.5; 4. Tri-City United 122.5; 5. Faribault 110; 6. Sauk Rapids-Rice 91; 7. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 68; 8. East Ridge 42; 9. New Richland-Heartland-Ellendale-Geneva 42; 10. Austin 3.
Stillwater results
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (1-2, 4th place): pinned JT Hausen (Far) 3:29; lost to Cael Robb (Owa) 4-0; lost to Zach Balma (TCU) 8-3.
106 — Sam Bethke, non-scoring (1-2, DNP): lost by major dec. to Alex Diederich (SRR) 11-1; dec. Brody Gorr (Nor) 7-5; pinned by JT Hausen (Far) 4:05.
113 — Forfeit.
120 — Eljiah Wilson (3-1, 3rd place): lost to Chase Murphy (Nor) 5-3; pinned Jake Merchlewitz (ER) 1:00; major dec. Nikolas Petsinger (NRHEG) 10-1; dec. Owen Thorn (Owa) 7-0.
126 — Matt Hogue (3-0, 1st place): pinned Sean Donovan (Aus) 1:01; dec. Jake Messner (Nor) 9-6; dec. Ben Colviovanni (St) 9-2.
126 — Ben Colagiovanni, non-scoring (2-1, 2nd place): dec. Carter Jonsgaard (LARP) 6-1; dec. Kanin Hable (Owa) 5-2; lost to Matt Hogue (St) 9-2.
132 — Javon Taschuk (2-1, 2nd place): pinned Lathan Wilson (Aus) 2:41; tech fall Chase Dallman (Owa) 17-2; lost to Ross Herber (LARP) 8-3 SV-1.
138 — Reid Ballantyne (3-1, 2nd place): pinned Sam Oelfke (Aus) 1:47; pinned Hunter Rutt (TCU) 1:12; major dec. Jacob Reinardy (Owa) 13-2; lost to Drew Woodley (Nor) 7-6.
138 — Owen Bouthilet, non-scoring (1-2, 4th place): dec. DJ Saunders (Far) 8-4; lost by tech fall to Drew Woodley (Nor) 16-1; pinned by Jacob Reinardy (Owa) 5:41.
138 — Hayden Carlson, non-scoring (1-2, DNP): pinned by Drew Woodley (Nor) 1:04; pinned Thomas Fritz (Aus) 2:53; pinned by Hunter Rutt (TCU) 2:54.
138 — Otto Hanlon, non-scoring (1-2, DNP): pinned by Riley Stoltz (Far) 2:31; pinned Clay Stenzel (NRHEG) 4:17; lost by major dec. to DJ Saunders (Far) 11-1.
145 — Kieler Carlson (3-0, 1st place): pinned Carter Seeley (Nor) :13; tech fall Caden O’Malley (TCU) 18-3; major dec. Jerez Autridge (Owa) 12-4.
152 — Trey Kruse (4-0, 1st place): pinned Zach LaCore (ER) :16; pinned Brennan Corcoran (LARP) 1:23; dec. Ethan Johnson (Nor) 6-0; pinned Landen Johnson (Owa) 1:05.
152 — Ryder Rogotzke, non-scoring (1-1, DNP): pinned Agro Gushwa (NRHEG) 2:56; lost to Cael Castell (Far) injury time.
160 — Hunter Lyden (4-0, 1st place): major dec. Marco Reyes (TCU) 21-9; pinned Andrew Nirk (Owa) 2:49; dec. Benjamin Gilbertson (SRR) 8-5; dec. Darrin Kuyper (Nor) 11-7.
160 — Royce Hogue (1-1, 4th place): pinned Thor Routh (NRHEG) 5:33; lost to Darrin Kuyper (Nor) injury time.
160 — Tyler Olson, non-scoring (0-2, DNP): pinned by Darrin Kuyper (Nor) 1:25; pinned by Thor Routh (NRHEG) 4:06.
170 — Anthony Tuttle (2-1, 2nd place): major dec. Ralph Roesler (NRHEG) 12-1; pinned Cole Ackerman (SRR) 3:16; lost to Josh Oathoudt (Far) 9-5.
170 — Nicholas Dauffenbach, non-scoring (1-3, DNP): pinned Sam Soderberg (ER) 3:03; pinned by Josh Oathoudt (Far) :54; pinned by Nickolas Mikula (Nor) 2:08; pinned by Matt Seykora (Owa) 1:58.
182 — Roman Rogotzke (2-0, 1st place): pinned Jacob Meyer (LARP) 2:23; pinned Sam Tollison (ER) 2:55.
195 — Josh Piechowski (3-0, 1st place): pinned Aden Rollins (SRR) 1:53; tech fall Quincey Price (Owa) 15-0; dec. Dylan Lippert (Far) 9-2.
220 — Logan Warren (0-2, 4th place): pinned by Jose Reyes (TCU) 1:11; pinned by Luke Effertz (Owa) 2:27.
285 — Andrew Rantila (2-2, 5th place): pinned by Nick Lopez (Nor) 2:16; pinned Makota Misgen (NRHEG) 1:11; pinned by Hunter Farnick (SRR) :32; pinned Darwin Paiz (ER) :41.
