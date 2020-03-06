ST. PAUL — Measuring for both quantity and quality, it was a historic individual state tournament for the Stillwater wrestling program on Feb. 28 and 29 at the Xcel Energy Center.
The Ponies set school records for qualifiers, placewinners and state champions after posting an 8-1 record in the medal round — and crowning four state champions.
Stillwater junior Reid Ballantyne continued his march into exclusive company while capturing his fourth consecutive state championship, but he had plenty of company as teammates Trey Kruse, Hunter Lyden and Roman Rogotzke also claimed gold medals for the Ponies.
Ballantyne began the state title run with his title at 132 pounds before Kruse followed with his a championship in his fifth and final trip to state at 145 pounds. Lyden kept it going with his championship at 152 pounds and Rogotzke didn’t let up after topping the field at 182 pounds.
“With a team like this and how much they thrive off each other and momentum, they were sitting there going I’m not going to be the one,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “They push each other so nicely and they just thrive off each other’s successes. It makes for a situation where they want to be right there with the next guy. In the finals it was the same thing, they were talking about going four for four and you could feel it. In close matches they were fighting for not being the guy to let down and not achieve their dream. It was kind of cool.
“I’m just super proud of the kids for wrestling with so much emotion and excitement and energy. It’s sometimes hard to coach that, but they stepped up for the big moments and they laid it all on the line.”
Ballantyne (35-2) defeated Shakopee’s Ben Lunn 6-0 in the finals, but it was not an easy road to the top. He defeated Lunn 6-5 during the Minnesota Christmas Tournament, but also lost twice during an injury plagued regular season.
“We wrestled once earlier and I knew he had gotten better,” Ballantyne said. “I didn’t know if I had gotten better, but I didn’t really care at that point and just kept telling myself I’m the best, and I’m gonna win.
“I wrestled really good in the finals. He’s a really good wrestler, but I wrestled really good.”
This was not the first time Ballantyne has been forced to battle through injuries on the way to the title. A year ago, he returned from an ankle injury just in time to tear the meniscus in his right knee, which led to surgery between the section team tourney and the individual section tourney. As a freshman, Ballantyne injured his elbow in the semifinals but was able to overcome that on the way to his second state title.
“He goes so hard all the time,” Hartung said. “He’s so mentally tough. The last couple of years he has not been 100 percent, but he’s just able to stay focused on whatever the goal is and not let the little things that affect others not let that affect him. There’s a lot of kids that would not be able to see their goals through with the adversity he’s facing. Kudos to him for how tough he is.”
Ballantyne pinned his first two opponents before knocking off Forest Lake’s Dan Vannacker with a 12-3 major decision in the semifinals.
“I think most difficult thing was not the actual wrestling part of it. It was my body,” Ballantyne said. “I hadn’t wrestled that much this year and was not ready for the three-day grind. It takes a lot out of you. The wrestling four matches isn’t that bad, but your body is sore and it’s just a mental battle, really.
“It was more of a mental battle this year and it was more proving to myself this year. That was the big thing was proving to myself I could do it. It felt good that I could do it with the stuff I went through this year. I couldn’t have been more hurt than last year and still wrestled. This year it was more mental.”
Ballantyne is one of just 22 wrestlers in state history with four individual state championships. Kasson-Mantorville senior Patrick Kennedy also joined the club with his fourth state title at this year’s tourney.
Mark Hall of Apple Valley is the state’s only six-time champion, but Ballantyne came become just the sixth wrestler to finish their career with five state championships if he can win again next year. That list features Matt Nagel of Frazee, Eric Sanders of Wabasha-Kellogg, Zach Sanders of Wabasha-Kellogg, Destin McCauley of Apple Valley and Cameron Sykora of Border West.
Winning five titles is an expectation, but Ballantyne said he doesn’t dwell on those type of accolades except for maybe briefly in the day or two that follows the state tourney.
“I’m going to do it because it’s a battle I started it and I’m going to finish it, but it doesn’t really cross my mind,” Ballantyne said. “It’s more of a personal thing.”
Trey Kruse
After placing fourth at state each of the past two seasons, Trey Kruse capped a memorable senior season with his first state championship. Kruse (51-1) advanced to the finals with three straight decisions and then held off Luke Peterson (40-3) of Farmington 7-4 in the finals at 145 pounds.
The victory was savored by many within the Stillwater program because of how hard Kruse has worked and the type of person he is.
“He’s a good kid that deserves everything he’s gotten,” Hartung said. “I’m super proud he was able to end it this way.
“He’s done everything right from the start. He’s like the perfect kid — and I’m not even talking about wrestling. He is so solid. He deserved it so much and it’s a great story. He was good enough to win a couple or even three, but it didn’t quite work out and he went about his business. He’s been the best guy in the state at that weight all year long.”
Kruse ends his career with the most wins in school history, finishing with a 234-53 record.
“I had more fun watching him win than I did me winning,” Ballantyne said. “His whole life he’s worked hard for that and he finally got it.”
Hunter Lyden
After outlasting reigning state champion Willie Bastyr of Lakeville South 3-2 in overtime in the semifinals, Stillwater sophomore Hunter Lyden clipped Owatonna’s Landen Johnson 5-3 in the finals to capture his first state championship at 152 pounds.
Lyden injured his elbow injury against Shakopee in the finals of the state team tournament two days earlier, but he was able to overcome that to put the finishing touches on a 48-2 season.
“He hyper-extended his elbow and it was pretty bad and fairly swollen, but he was able to stay focused and deal with that,” Hartung said. “With him healthy, I would put him out there as one of the best wrestlers in the state of Minnesota right now. He’s so explosive, he changes speed and he’s extremely confident. There’s nothing he doesn’t believe he can do. It will be amazing to watch him the next couple of years.”
Roman Rogotzke
Like Lyden, Roman Rogotzke competed at state for East Ridge a year ago before transferring to Stillwater for his junior season. He did not waste any time in the finals while pinning Wayzata’s Cayden Homme (37-9) in 1:40. Rogotzke advanced to the finals with a 5-0 victory over Shakopee’s Jack Casey (32-9).
“He just goes crazy hard,” Hartung said. “Guys have a hard time wrestling him because he has a gas tank that doesn’t stop and they get exhausted from everything he throws at them.”
The pin the finals was the 41st of the season for Rogotzke (49-4), which is just three short of the state record of 44 pins in a season set by Apple Valley’s Tyler Lehmann in 2008-09.
He pinned Andrew Meyer of Winona/Winona Cotter in the opening round and followed with a 5-3 over St. Cloud Tech’s Taylor Hugg in the quarterfinals.
Medal round
It was a memorable final day for the Ponies, who finished with an 8-1 record in medal round matches. The nine placewinners — from a school record 13 state entries — more than doubled the program’s previous high-water mark of four that it achieved a year ago.
Matt Hogue (49-4) finished third for the Ponies at 120 pounds after defeating Colton Bornholdt of New Prague for the second time in the tournament. Hogue was pinned by eventual champion Ryan Henningson of Winona/Winona Cotter in the semifinals.
Stillwater’s Ryder Rogotzke was also stopped by the eventual state champion in the semifinals while competing at 160 pounds. The freshman pinned his first two opponents before falling to Carson Manville of Shakopee 4-2 in the semifinals.
“He wrestled that match to win, which is amazing for such a young kid to do that,” Hartung said. “He wasn’t just trying to keep it close.”
Rogotzke (41-6) bounced back with a 4-2 victory over Tyler Raway of Forest Lake in the third-place match.
Stillwater also received fifth-place finishes from seniors Javon Taschuk (44-8) at 126 pounds and Kieler Carlson (29-6) at 138 pounds.
Taschuk (44-8) ended his career with an 8-4 win over Anoka’s Brendan Howes.
“The last two years he lost in the blood round,” Hartung said. “Javon did exactly what he had to do. When he goes out there and relaxes, he does very well. To come back and finish with fifth was a nice way to finish his career.”
Carlson, who missed six weeks of the season because of a concussion, held off Ryan Cripe of Lakeville South 4-2 in his fifth-place match.
“That was the toughest, deepest weight class in the state this year,” Hartung said. “To find his way into the top six with some adversity and not wrestling to his fullest capacity, to take fifth in that weight class is nothing to be ashamed of.”
Another senior who missed much of the season because of injury, Josh Piechowski landed in sixth place at 195 pounds. Piechowski (19-4) was stopped by William Busch of New Prague 3-1 in the semifinals and then ended the season with a 9-7 loss to Luke Weierke of Farmington in the fifth-place match.
“Josh had an interesting weekend,” Hartung said. “He hadn’t wrestled much the last couple of months and he had a couple tough matches in the team competition. It was just a grind, mentally and physically.”
The coach said Piechowski has a bright future in the sport.
“He’s been a three-sport athlete and when he focuses on one, I will not be surprised to see him flourish at the next level,” Hartung said.
More qualifiers
Competing in his first individual state tourney for the Ponies, freshman Dylan Dauffenbach finished with a 1-2 record at 106 pounds.
At 113 pounds, Elijah Wilson was stopped by Forest Lake’s Jacob Aho in the opening round and did not get an opportunity in the wrestlebacks.
Anthony Tuttle won two matches for the Ponies in the 170-pound weight class, but was missed out on a spot in the medal round after losing to Mitchell Nowland of Andover 10-5.
Junior Nicholas Dauffenbach, who was barely able to gain enough weight to compete at 220 pounds, was pinned by eventual state champion Isaiah Green of St. Cloud Tech in the first round.
“Going into the tournament we were talking about expectations and what we thought based on seeds and my comment was eight placewinners and anywhere from four to six finalists,” Hartung said. “We really executed and wrestled like we were supposed to. Nine placewinners, four champions and a couple more guys that lost in the blood rounds, we wrestled to our ability for the most part. We won the matches we were supposed to win and didn’t lose any that we were supposed to win for the most part.”
It was a formula that has served the Ponies well all season.
“We said all year, let’s win the matches we’re supposed to but not lose matches we are good enough to win,” Hartung said. “Consistency-wise, really all year our kids have wrestled very consistently. If you can grind out and win the matches you’re supposed to and you just keep getting better and better and improving and you can have things work out the way they’re supposed to it’s fulfilling.”
It was a memorable and busy weekend.
“What a roller coaster,” Hartung said. “Just having 13 guys down there and getting off one match and, whether it’s a high or low, going right into another match. It was an emotional three-day drain, which is the way that it is. It’s fun to be a part of it.”
As a program, Stillwater has now captured a total of 14 individual state champions, but this marked the first time the Ponies have ever claimed more than one in the same season.
Jackson McPherson won single-class state titles for the Ponies in 1966 and 1968 and Dahlblom joined him as a two-time state champion with gold medals in 2002 and 2003. Stillwater’s other prior state champions include: Mark Miller (1977), Ray Wilhelm (1994) and Mike Law (1995).
Stillwater results
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (1-2, DNP): lost my major dec. to Jore Volk (Lakeville North) 18-6; dec. Max Ricks (Rogers) 6-0; lost to Jeremiah Vanacker (Forest Lake) 5-1.
113 — Elijah Wilson (0-1, DNP): lost to Jacob Aho (Forest Lake) 5-0.
120 — Matt Hogue (4-1, 3rd place): dec. Colton Bornholdt (New Prague) 9-2; major dec. Yves Evillard (Owatonna) 16-3; pinned by Ryan Henningson (Winona/Winona Cotter) 3:47; major dec. Carter Ban (Anoka) 10-0; dec. Colton Bornholdt (New Prague) 5-3.
126 — Javon Taschuk (4-2, 5th place): tech fall Xander Risdal (Moorhead) 15-0; lost to Kyler Wong (Wayzata) 3-1; major dec. Logan Henningson (Winona/Winona Cotter) 12-1; dec. Jared Spohn (Sauk Rapids-Rice) 9-2; lost to Pierson Manville (Shakopee) 5-0; dec. Brendan Howes (Anoka) 8-4.
132 — Reid Ballantyne (4-0, 1st place): pinned Travis Smith (St. Michael-Albertville) 3:41; pinned Luke Studer (Blaine) 6-1; major dec. Dan Vanacker (Forest Lake) 12-3; dec. Ben Lunn (Shakopee) 6-0.
138 — Kieler Carlson (3-2, 5th place): pinned Jacob Whitaker (Anoka) 1:51; injury default over Drew Woodley (Northfield); pinned by Cael Swensen (Wayzata) 6:00; lost to Solomon Lankow (Park) 6-2; dec. Ryan Cripe (Lakeville South) 4-2.
145 — Trey Kruse (4-0, 1st place): dec. Cade Sheehan (Rochester Mayo) 5-0; dec. Andrew Sanders (Minnetonka) 6-2; dec. Bryce Dagel (Eden Prairie) 3-0; dec. Luke Peterson (Farmington) 7-4.
152 — Hunter Lyden (4-0, 1st place): dec. Carren Roth (Bemidji) 7-0; dec. Dalan Jones (Coon Rapids) 8-2; dec. Willie Bastyr (Lakeville South) 3-2 in OT; dec. Landen Johnson (Owatonna) 5-3.
160 — Ryder Rogotzke (4-1, 3rd place): pinned Ethan Johnson (Northfield) 2:44; pinned Brendan Dunagan (Mounds View) 5:20; lost to Carson Manville (Shakopee) 4-2; dec. Dylan Anderson (Apple Valley) 2-0; dec. Tyler Raway (Forest Lake) 4-2.
170 — Anthony Tuttle (2-2, DNP): tech fall Wyatt Nelson (Forest Lake) 15-0; lost to Josh Oathoudt (Faribault) 7-4; dec. Ethan Roux (Willmar) 4-3; lost to Mitchell Nowlan (Andover) 10-5.
182 — Roman Rogotzke (4-0, 1st place): pinned Andrew Meyer (Winona/Winona Cotter) 1:02; dec. Taylor Hugg (St. Cloud Tech) 5-3; dec. Jack Casey (Shakopee) 5-0; pinned Cayden Homme (Wayzata) 1:40.
195 — Josh Piechowski (2-3, 6th place): dec. Khrystiyan Mullen (Park) 6-4; dec. Quinn Sell (Minnetonka) 7-0; lost to William Busch (New Prague) 3-1; lost to Macaron Kukowski (Wayzata) 10-5; lost to Luke Weierke (Farmington) 9-7.
220 — Nicholas Dauffenbach (0-2, DNP): pinned by Isaiah Green (St. Cloud Tech) 2:28; pinned by Antonio Davis (Park) :32.
285 — No entry.
