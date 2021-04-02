ST. MICHAEL — Following the disappointment of their state title aspirations falling short during the team competition earlier in the day, Stillwater wrestlers made the most of their opportunities in the individual competition to close out the Class AAA state tournament on Thursday, March 25 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Hunter Lyden and Roman Rogotzke repeated as individual state champions and the Ponies produced six top-four finishes, including a runner-up finish from Antony Tuttle at 160 pounds.
This year’s state tourney was a one-day affair for each of the three classes, starting with the team competition in the morning. The second-seeded Ponies fell to eventual runner-up St. Michael-Albertville in the semifinals and had to regroup quickly for individuals.
Lyden, a junior who claimed the state title at 152 pounds a year ago, cruised through this year’s eight-person bracket at 170 pounds. Lyden opened with a 10-1 major decision over Cole Ackerman of Sauk Rapids-Rice and advanced to the finals with a 3-1 triumph over familiar conference and section foe Mannix Morgan of Mounds View in the semifinals. Lyden was in control throughout the finals, dispatching Cole Han-Lindemyer 11-4 to earn his second gold medal.
It capped an undefeated — but abbreviated — season for Lyden (12-0), who rarely wrestled or practiced due to a rib injury suffered early in the season.
“He had an interesting season because he was hurt for majority of it,” Ponies coach Tim Hartung said. “He got patched up and he’s the type of kid we weren’t ever worried about. He managed the injury and making sure he was ready. It was just workman-like.”
The lack of mat time did not concern Hartung.
“He did a ton of running on his own, biking, and a lot of different things to keep his wind base up,” Hartung said. “The nice thing about a kid like that is he’s super confident. He’s like I’ve wrestled my whole life, he was still super confident that he knows he can beat anybody.”
Stillwater crowned another repeat winner with Roman Rogotzke’s individual title at 195 pounds. The senior needed just 1:09 to pin Ross Meskimen of Rogers in the quarterfinals and followed with a convincing 13-6 semifinal victory over Parker Venz of Farmington. Then in the finals, Rogotzke (37-1) defeated Forest Lake’s Tyler Raway 6-3 to add to the individual title he captured at 182 pounds a year ago.
“He was completely head and shoulders above,” Hartung said.
Rogotzke’s only loss this season was against Simley heavyweight Bennett Tabor, a University of Minnesota recruit who won the Class AA individual state title. His value to the team was even larger due to his ability to wrestle at any number of weight classes based on whatever the Ponies needed in a particular dual meet. He weighed in a little heavier in the morning so that he could compete in the 285-pound class for the team competition. There was a second weigh-in for individuals prior to the start of the afternoon matches and he had to come in at 197 or below to make the cut for individuals.
“He would take on any challenge,” Hartung said. “Even moving up to heavyweight it was never even a question, he just said I’ll do it. It’s refreshing to have that mentality around you.”
Rogotzke plans to wrestle at South Dakota State University next year.
Lyden and Roman Rogotzke became the fourth and fifth Stillwater wrestlers to win more than one individual state title, joining a list that also includes Reid Ballantyne, Dustin Dahlblom and Jack McPherson. The program has now crowned a total of 16 individual state champions — boosted greatly with six in just the last two seasons.
Ballantyne (18-3) was looking forward to pursuing his fifth individual state title but injuries prevented him from even competing in this year’s individual tourney. The senior, who compiled a remarkable 176-8 record in five seasons, was an injury default in the finals of the Section 3AAA-4AAA state prelims. He gutted out a victory for the Ponies in the team competition during the morning, but was a scratch for the individual tourney in what was an already loaded field at 132 pounds.
“He didn’t practice a full practice since we started in January,” Hartung said. “Practicing is harder than matches a lot of times, but his body was just shot.”
He’s one of about 30 wrestlers to have won four individual state titles in Minnesota, but the injury prevented him from attempting to join an even more exclusive club. There are just seven wrestlers who have won five or more individual state titles, including Mark Hall of Apple Valley who is the state’s only six-time champion.
“He’s had a lot of successes that most kids never get,” Hartung said. “His career was going to end anyway and he has nothing to hang his head about. He’s going to do well in life because he knows how to work hard.”
After missing out on a spot on the medal stand the past two seasons, Antony Tuttle vaulted up to second place at 160 pounds in this year’s tourney.
Undefeated entering this year’s state tourney, Tuttle (35-1) defeated Gage Mueller of Waconia 6-1 in the opener and punched his ticket to the finals with a 7-4 win over Buffalo’s Owen Herbst. Tuttle fell just short in the finals, however, dropping a 5-4 decision against Landen Johnson of Owatonna.
Johnson finished as the state runner-up after losing to Lyden in the finals at 152 pounds a year earlier.
“He had a giant jump from two years as a blood-round loser,” Hartung said. “We’ve all been trying to talk him into the fact that he’s way better than he thinks he is.”
The coach still credited Tuttle with making tremendous strides from a year ago.
“He just wasn’t able to finish matches off when a lot of times he would out-wrestle guys,” Hartung said. “He took his biggest weakness, which was top — his ability to ride and turn somebody was non-existent — and he spent the entire offseason working on it. He was one of the best riders on our team and it changed his entire season and probably his career. He worked hard for it and if he can make even close to the same kind of jump he will be ready to have a really phenomenal senior year.”
Stillwater also received third-place finishes from Matt Hogue at 138 pounds and Ryder Rogotzke at 182 pounds.
Hogue (37-1), who also placed third a year ago, posted a 12-1 major decision over Caden Carlson of Willmar in the quarterfinals, but fell to Brendan Howes of Anoka 6-2 in the semifinals. Hogue, a St. Cloud State wrestling recruit, bounced back with a 10-6 win over Charlie Dojan of Irondale in the third-place match.
“He didn’t have his best tournament or best day, but that’s the way it goes,” Hartung said. “For him to finish third again, really dominantly, was a good solid finish to a great career.”
Ryder Rogotzke (36-2), a sophomore competing at 182 pounds, also finished third for the second year in a row. He notched a convincing 10-0 victory over Wayzata’s Dominic Heim in the quarterfinals before falling to senior and University of Minnesota recruit Gabe Nagel 3-2 in the semifinals.
Shakopee’s Jadon Hellerud forfeited to Rogotzke in the third-place match.
“He’s a tough kid with two of the best athletes in the state in front of him,” Hartung said. “He still went out and gave himself a chance. His brother (Roman) got beat by Nagel this summer like 12-4 or 12-5 and he goes out there and loses by a point. It was pretty amazing that he gave himself a chance. The nice thing about Ryder is he will work his tail off to get better.”
Dylan Dauffenbach (19-5) placed fourth for the Ponies at 106 pounds. It wasn’t an easy path, either, as he defeated Blake Beissel of Hastings 4-3 in the quarterfinals. Beissel defeated Dauffenbach twice in matches earlier this season.
Eventual champion Alan Koehler of Prior Lake stopped Dauffenbach 16-1 in the semifinals. Mason Mills held off Dauffenbach 3-2 in the match for third place.
“He avenged two losses to the Hastings kid and lost to the eventual champ,” Hartung said. “He competed super hard and gave himself a chance to win against Mills, who really dominated him in the morning. Dylan had a good season. I’m proud of his effort and his finish.”
Sam Bethke (27-10) advanced to the final eight for Stillwater at 120 pounds, but was pinned by eventual state runner-up Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville in the quarterfinals. He was eliminated by Cael Robb of Owatonna 6-3 in the consolation round.
Zachariah Hunter (22-8) also competed for the Ponies at 220 pounds. He was stopped by eventual third-place finisher RJ Chakolis of Hopkins in the quarterfinals and eliminated by fifth-place finisher Evan Anderson of New Prague 5-1 in an elimination match.
Hunter was undersized for this weight class as he competed at 182 pounds during the team dual meet in the morning.
“Just to get there was a good showing,” Hartung said. “He got beat, but didn’t get dominated and he learned a ton about himself this year. He had a really solid year from a learning standpoint about how to wrestle and be consistent. He had a lot of things that he learned that will help him finish off his senior season next year where I envision him providing leadership and contributions to be phenomenally better than it was this year. He wrestled with Roman and Ryder and Tuttle and so many of those guys all season long. He put together a really good season of work in the practice room and reaped the benefits of it at the end of the year.”
Stillwater results
106 — Dylan Dauffenbach (1-2, 4th place): dec. Blake Beissel (Hastings) 4-3; lost by tech fall to Alan Koehler (Prior Lake) 16-1; lost to Mason Mills (STMA) 3-2.
120 — Sam Bethke (0-2, DNP): pinned by Landon Robideau (STMA) 2:47; lost to Cael Robb (Owatonna) 6-3.
132 — Reid Ballantyne (Injury default).
138 — Matt Hogue (2-1, 3rd place): major dec. Caden Carlson (Willmar) 12-1; lost to Brendan Howes (Anoka) 6-2; dec. Charlie Dojan (Irondale) 10-6.
160 — Antony Tuttle (2-1, 2nd place): dec. Gage Mueller (Waconia) 6-1; dec. Owen Herbst (Buffalo) 7-4; lost to Landen Johnson (Owatonna) 5-4.
170 — Hunter Lyden (3-0, 1st place): major dec. Cole Ackerman (Sauk Rapids-Rice) 10-1; dec. Mannix Morgan (Mounds View) 3-1; dec. Cole Han-Lindemyer (Farmington) 11-4.
182 — Ryder Rogotzke (2-1, 3rd place): major dec. Dominic Heim (Wayzata) 10-0; lost to Gabe Nagel (Little Falls) 3-2; won by injury default over Jadon Hellerud (Shakopee).
195 — Roman Rogotzke (3-0, 1st place): pinned Ross Meskimen (Rogers) 1:09; dec. Parker Venz (Farmington) 13-6; dec. Tyler Raway (Forest Lake) 6-3.
220 — Zachariah Hunter (0-2, DNP): lost by major dec. RJ Chakolis (Hopkins) 15-5; lost to Evan Anderson (New Prague) 5-1.
Stillwwater wrestling
individual state champs
Athlete Weight Year
Jack McPherson 127 1966
127 1968
Mark Miller 275 1977
Ray Wilhelm 152 1994
Mike Law 275 1995
Dustin Dahlblom 145 2002
145 2003
Reid Ballantyne 106 2017
120 2018
126 2019
132 2020
Trey Kruse 145 2020
Hunter Lyden 152 2020
160 2021
Roman Rogotzke 182 2020
195 2021
