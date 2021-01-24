Morgan Wohlers

Girls hockey

Opening the season against perennial Suburban East Conference contender Forest Lake, the Stillwater girls hockey team made an early statement with a convincing 8-1 victory over the Rangers on Jan. 14.

Morgan Wohlers contributed to the team’s offensive outburst while collecting four goals, including two in the second period as the Ponies built a 5-0 lead. The senior captain also assisted on a power play goal by Lexi Huber in the first period.

The Ponies (2-0 SEC, 2-0) are scheduled to host White Bear Lake on Jan. 26 at SCVRC.

Matt Hogue

Wrestling

The top-ranked Stillwater wrestling team has picked up right where it left off a year ago while cruising to three straight victories to start the season.

Senior Matt Hogue, who placed third in the individual state meet at 120 pounds a year ago, opened the season with two pins in a triangular meet against White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi on Jan. 14 and followed that up with a pin against Hastings on Jan. 16. All three pins were recorded in the first period.

Stillwater (1-0 SEC, 3-0) is slated to host Irondale in a dual meet on Saturday, Jan. 23.

