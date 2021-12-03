Belwin Conservancy will hold its Winter Solstice Bonfire from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20. This year, the event will be held at Belwin’s Lucy Winton Bell Athletic Fields, 15601 Hudson Road N., Lakeland).
The new location features ample parking and room for the hundreds of people who typically attend. Belwin staff construct the bonfire woodpile days ahead of time, using forklifts and excavators to move heavy pieces of wood and piles of brush into place, according to a press release from the conservancy. As is customary in many cultures across the world, Belwin’s Winter Solstice Bonfire also features storytelling. For the second year, Belwin is welcoming Ikidowin Youth Acting Ensemble, a theater program for Ikidowin youth ages 12-18. At 7 p.m., the young storytellers will share their own spoken word pieces, appropriate for listeners of all ages. “Inviting the Ikidowin Youth Acting Ensemble to perform at the Belwin Winter Solstice Bonfire helps uplift our mission to share Native stories, promote our culture, and provide education with the surrounding communities,” director of the Ikidowin Acting Ensemble Curtis Kirby said in the release. “By allowing a platform, Native youth have unique opportunities to share accurate representations of Indigenous peoples.”
Additional activities at Belwin’s Winter Solstice Bonfire include guided hikes through Belwin’s surrounding forest and prairie, self-guided hikes to the Belwin Labyrinth, and hot cider and cookies in a warming tent.
The cost to attend is $10 per car. More information is viable at belwin.org/event/winter-solstice.
