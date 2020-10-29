Nearly half a million firearms deer hunters are preparing for the firearms deer season that opens Nov. 7.
Hunters help keep deer populations in line with population goals across the state. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ wildlife managers report favorable weather so far this year and good opportunities to harvest deer in most areas, according to a a press release from Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources.
Hunters are required to know the boundaries of the deer permit areas and any chronic wasting disease regulations that apply. Detailed information about each permit area and CWD area can be found on the DNR’s interactive deer map. Additional information about CWD areas, carcass movement restrictions and voluntary sampling can be found at mndnr.gov/cwd.
Northwest deer report
Deer hunters in northwestern Minnesota will have similar regulations as the 2019 seasons and deer populations are strong in most areas. In many permit areas, hunters are allowed to harvest more than one deer. Hunters in this region should check their deer permit area boundaries, as several have shifted since last year.
Northeast deer report
Permit areas in the northern portions of the northeast region, have had long, severe winters for the last eight years. In areas that had significant snow depth last winter — which has a more profound impact on deer survival than temperatures — more deer died and fewer fawns were born in the spring. This has required more lottery management zones this season than in past years.
In the southern portion of the region, where winter was somewhat milder, hunters will be allowed to harvest more deer in an effort to stabilize and in some cases further reduce local deer populations to goal levels. Where deer had access to good habitat, field observations show normal fawn production.
Hunters have good potential for success by focusing on prime food sources for deer such as mowed hayfields, forest areas that are growing back after being cut, and agriculture crops.
Central deer report
Strong early archery harvest and positive reports from hunters and DNR field staff point to what could be another outstanding year of deer hunting across central and southeastern Minnesota. Robust deer populations across the region have resulted in many permit areas with regulations allowing hunters to harvest more than one deer.
Dry conditions during the late summer and early fall mean crops are being harvested without delay ahead of the firearms opener. Average-to-high acorn production will keep deer in the oak woods this fall and provide hunters with another strategy for scouting and selecting hunting locations. Excellent summer habitat conditions provided plentiful forage and cover.
Southern deer report
Weather conditions for deer and other farmland wildlife were favorable in 2020. Winter conditions were milder, with above-average temperatures and shallower snowpack compared with 2019, with no spring snow storms.
Habitat conditions reflected the favorable weather. River floodplains, which offer some of the best deer habitat and deer hunting in the southern region, finally had a year to recover from persistent flooding over the last few years. As such, these floodplain habitats are once again offering excellent cover for deer, which bodes well for deer hunters.
Upland grassland areas and wetland basins are in good shape as well, but hunters will encounter lower water levels or completely dry wetland basins especially in the extreme southwest.
