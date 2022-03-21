A welcome home celebration for Stillwater Area High School graduate and three-time Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins will be held on Saturday, April 2 in Afton's Town Square Park. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Three-time Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins is returning to her hometown of Afton for a welcome home celebration on Saturday, April 2.
There is much to celebrate for Diggins, who wrapped up another successful World Cup season and made history for the U.S. Team with two individual Olympic medals. The celebration will be held at Town Square Park in Afton from noon to 5 p.m.
Organizers are recommending fans arrive closer to noon. Diggins is slated to arrive at 1 p.m., and will offer some remarks and remain to talk with attendees, pose for photos and display her Olympic medals and World Cup trophies.
The latest additions to her growing collection are the silver medal she earned in a grueling 30-kilometer freestyle race and a bronze she captured in the freestyle sprint at the Beijing Olympic Games last month.
Diggins, who previously captured a gold medal with Kikkan Randall in the team sprint during the 2018 Olympics, was a three-time individual state champion for the Ponies before graduating from Stillwater Area High School in 2010.
As part of the festivities for the welcome home celebration, there will be a glitter table, posters, t-shirts, and raffle items and goodies from Salomon and other donors. Copies of Diggins’ autobiography “Brave Enough” will also be available for purchase. There will be food trucks and Selma’s will also be selling a commemorative sundae — with edible glitter sprinkles, of course.
Parking is limited, so attendees are encouraged to carpool. This event will be held rain or shine under a large and heated tent.
This event is made possible through support from the City of Afton, Allianz Life, and Salomon. Additional support is being provided by volunteers from the community and donations from many community partnerships, such as Selma’s Ice Cream Parlor, the businesses of the Afton Business Association, Washington County and Afton Alps Ski and Snowboard.
