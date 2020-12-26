Born in Minneapolis, Luke Watson moved with his family to Stillwater when he was 5-years old. Playing hockey, baseball and soccer provided him with an athletic background, but his parents decided they needed a family activity they could all do so they would not be shuttling their four children to various places at different times.
It led to cross country skiing and then Luke joined the junior high school cross-country running team.
“I was not immediately the best, but close to the front,” Watson said, describing his first connection with the sport.
From 1994 to 1997, Watson went to the state meet in cross country with the team claiming championships three consecutive years. His junior year, Watson was runner-up to Nic Matick of Duluth East and claimed the title his senior year.
“(Coach) Scott Christensen laid down the running environment,” Watson said. “The 1997 season was magical because we won large invitationals and were ranked No. 1 nationally.”
In track, he qualified for the state meet in 1996 in the 3,200-meter run won by Jeremy Polson of Duluth Denfield. Stillwater teammate Andy Tate, a runner Watson credits for giving him and the team a championship mentality, won the 1,600-meter run. A year later, Watson won both distance events and defended his crowns his senior year.
Choosing Notre Dame for its academic and athletic prowess, Watson continued his success at the collegiate level. He was fifth in the 2001 NCAA Cross-Country Championships, and won the Meyo Mile in front of a raucous crowd and his parents in attendance with a “dream” time of 3:57.83 to become the 254th American to achieve a sub-4-minute mile. Ted Nelson of Faribault was the first Minnesota athlete — and 20th American in 1966 — another “magical” time. Four years later, Watson’s brother Jake joined the elite ranks as the 293rd American while also running for the Irish.
Cross country seemed to be Watson’s forte.
“It favors runners who run out of rhythm with the grass, mud, wind, and terrain,” he said.
Luke qualified for the World Championships multiple times, finishing as high as 36th out of 139 runners in Brussels, Belgium in 2004.
At the Olympic Trials in 2004, Watson qualified for the finals in the 5,000-meter run, finishing 14th. In 2008, he gamely finished the 3,000-meter steeplechase while suffering from a case of food poisoning. And in 2012, while winding down his running career, Luke finished 65th in the marathon with a time of 2:21:58, five seconds ahead of Northfield, Minnesota, native Chris Lundstrom.
Watson is married to Georganne, a Pennsylvania native who ran middle distances at the U of Kentucky, and they have two children. Luke has three degrees in accounting: a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Notre Dame and a PhD from Penn State.
He has taught at the University of Florida, but will be joining the faculty at Villanova in August. The Watson family has returned to Georganne’s hometown, Lititz, Pa.
“There’s nothing I remember better than the relationships established with teammates and even opponents,” Watson said of those magical times.
About the author
Patrick Mader of Northfield is the author of “Minnesota Gold” and “More Minnesota Gold”, books that profile Minnesota athletes who have competed in the Olympics and other international competitions.
“Minnesota Gold”, which was released in 2015, included a chapter on Afton native Jessie Diggins.
“More Minnesota Gold”, co-written by Joel Rippel and released in 2019, features chapters on Stillwater native Kevin Brochman and West Lakeland Township resident Barb Jones.
