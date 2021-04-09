The Washington County Board of Commissioners received an update April 6 on the county’s work on community COVID-19 vaccinations.
As of March 31, 75,261 county residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 46,544 have completed their vaccine series. Washington County staff have distributed more than 12,000 vaccines. The county distributes 100% of its allotted vaccines within three days of receipt.
The county, which has been providing community vaccination clinics based on the Minnesota Department of Health priority lists, has sought a larger space to conduct vaccination clinics. After conferring with community leaders throughout the county regarding the needs for such a large vaccination site, the county is finalizing a lease agreement for the former Herberger’s store, on Washington Avenue S. in Stillwater off of Highway 36. The county needed at least 25,000 square feet of exclusive space that could be used between now and the end of July.
The space also needed to have power, water, restrooms, and be climate-controlled and Americans with Disabilities accessible.
More than 20 locations were reviewed before the Herberger’s site was chosen.
For more information, and for an opening date of the vaccination site, see the county’s website at www.co.washington.mn.us and search “COVID-19 vaccination.” The county will continue to follow MDH vaccination guidance and prioritize people in the groups that carry the highest risk through targeted outreach and communications.
To ensure clinics are full, clinic appointments will be added to the county’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage as they become available.
Residents are encouraged to take the first vaccine offered to them through any avenue, such as a health care provider, public health clinic, employer, or pharmacy provider.
All Minnesotans who have not yet been vaccinated should sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector to find out when, where, and how to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Minnesotans may also use the Vaccine Locator Map to find local vaccine providers.
