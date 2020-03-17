Washington County will suspend all public-facing services at its libraries, service centers, and license centers starting Wednesday, March 18, through Tuesday, March 24.
The action is taken to protect county residents and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is similar to action taken by most metropolitan counties. The Washington County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency March 17, and directed staff to suspend the county’s public-facing services.
The suspension includes the county’s eight library branches, the Government Center, the county’s license centers in Forest Lake and Stillwater, and the service centers in Cottage Grove, Forest Lake, and Woodbury, including the CareerForce centers, and the service counter at the North Shop. County parks will be available for use of their trails and other open spaces, but county parks buildings will be closed. There will be no charge to enter county parks through March 24.
County government services will continue to function, while adapting to working within the parameters set by the COVID-19 pandemic. Public safety agencies will continue to provide service to the community, as will the county’s Department of Public Health & Environment, which is continuing to monitor the novel coronavirus outbreak, and provide services to the community.
During this suspension, county staff will continue to formulate plans for continuing to provide services during the pandemic. The County Board will reevaluate the suspension at its meeting March 24.
For additional information, see the county website at www.co.washington.mn.us.
