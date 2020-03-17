2871 (1).tif

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Washington County will suspend all public-facing services at its libraries, service centers, and license centers starting Wednesday, March 18, through Tuesday, March 24.

The action is taken to protect county residents and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is similar to action taken by most metropolitan counties. The Washington County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency March 17, and directed staff to suspend the county’s public-facing services.

The suspension includes the county’s eight library branches, the Government Center, the county’s license centers in Forest Lake and Stillwater, and the service centers in Cottage Grove, Forest Lake, and Woodbury, including the CareerForce centers, and the service counter at the North Shop. County parks will be available for use of their trails and other open spaces, but county parks buildings will be closed. There will be no charge to enter county parks through March 24.

County government services will continue to function, while adapting to working within the parameters set by the COVID-19 pandemic. Public safety agencies will continue to provide service to the community, as will the county’s Department of Public Health & Environment, which is continuing to monitor the novel coronavirus outbreak, and provide services to the community.

During this suspension, county staff will continue to formulate plans for continuing to provide services during the pandemic. The County Board will reevaluate the suspension at its meeting March 24.

For additional information, see the county website at www.co.washington.mn.us.

