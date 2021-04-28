The Washington County Historic Courthouse will be open to tours and history strolls, starting in May.
The Nooks & Crannies Tour season starts May 1 and tours will be offered the first Saturday of the month, May through October. History Strolls will also be offered in May and a new History Outdoors Tour at the Historic Courthouse will be May 29.
Planned tours include:
•Nooks & Crannies Tour, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, $10 per person;
•Scenic Broadway Street History Stroll, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, $5 per person;
•Scenic Broadway Street History Stroll, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, $5 per person; and
•History Outdoors at the Historic Courthouse, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, $5 per person.
Registration is required and information is available on the Washington County website at www.co.washington.mn.us/hc by see “Tours.”
With the lessening of restrictions, free public guided tours of the building have also expanded to 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Registration is not required for the free public guided tours.
The Washington County Historic Courthouse is at the corner of Pine and Third streets in Stillwater. See the county website and search “Historic Courthouse” for more information the building and activities planned in it, or call 651-275-7075 or e-mail historiccourthouse@co.washington.mn.us for more information.
