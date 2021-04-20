The Washington County Historic Courthouse will be open to tours and history strolls starting on May 1.
The Nooks & Crannies Tour season starts May 1 and tours will be offered the first Saturday of the month, from May through October. History Strolls will also be offered in May and a new History Outdoors Tour at the Historic Courthouse will be held on May 29.
The tours, which are currently planned include the Nooks and Crannies Tour, will take place on Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m. with a cost of $10 per person.
The Scenic Broadway Street History Stroll will take place on Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m. and Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m. The price for both is $5 per person.
The last event currently scheduled is the History Outdoors at the Historic Courthouse, taking place on Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. with a cost of $5 per person.
Registration is required. For more information visit co.washington.mn.us/hc and search “Tours.”
