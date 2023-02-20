The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved agreements with county communities Feb. 7 to allow the county to conduct household hazardous waste collections in those communities during 2023.

Six one-day weekend household hazardous waste collections are planned for 2023, in spring and fall. One-day collections bring the services offered at the Washington County Environmental Center closer to residents, making it more convenient and practical for them to recycle and dispose their electronics and household hazardous waste. The agreements allow the county to use sites owned by others to conduct household hazardous waste collections.

