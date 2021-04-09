The Washington County Board of Commissioners appointed residents to citizen advisory groups April 6. The appointments are:

•Mike Kazmerski, Woodbury, to a partial first term expiring Dec. 31, 2023, as the District 5 Representative on the county’s Parks and Open Space Commission;

•William Sullivan, Oakdale, to a partial first term expiring Dec. 31, 2022, as the District 2 Representative on the Historic Courthouse Committee;

•Peg Larsen, Lake St. Croix Beach, to the Community Development Agency Board of Commissioners as a District 3 Representative, to a partial first term expiring Dec. 31, 2022; and

•Cindy Kallstrom, Mahtomedi, to a partial term expiring Dec. 31, 2023, as the District 2 Representative on the Library Board.

Load comments