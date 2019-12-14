One of three All-Suburban East Conference performers for the Ponies, senior libero/defensive specialist Elle Sprenger was voted the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater volleyball team.
Seniors Maddie Oeltjen and Maddie Whittington joined Sprenger in earning all-conference honors while senior Meredith Bruening, junior Sydney DeJarnett and sophomore Lucy Zollar were each honorable mention all-conference selections.
Stillwater held its postseason awards banquet on Thursday, Nov. 14. The Ponies finished the season with a 16-14 record, including 7-2 to place third in the conference standings. Stillwater advanced to the Section 4AAA finals before getting stopped by top-seeded North St. Paul, which went on to place third in the state tournament.
Whittington, a University of Illinois recruit, hauled in a variety of postseason awards, including MNVBCA All-State honors. She was also a finalist for the Pioneer Press Volleyball Player of the Year and a First Team All-Metro honoree from the Star Tribune. She received AVCA Under Armour All-Region and Second Team All-American honors and was also selected for this year’s Baden Ms. Volleyball Minnesota award.
Junior Lauren Riniker was collected the team’s Most Improved Player Award while DeJarnett garnered the Pony Hustle Award. The Pony Spirit Award went to senior Isabelle Primeau and Savannah Vincent received the Pony Award.
The Jen Houle Memorial Scholarship Award was presented to Maddie Oeltjen.
Captains for next year’s squad will be announced at a later date.
The Ponies received a Silver Academic Award from the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association, which requires a team cumulative grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74.
All-Conference: Maddie Oeltjen, Elle Sprenger and Maddie Whittington; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Meredith Bruening, Sydney DeJarnett and Lucy Zollar; MNVBCA All-State: Maddie Whittington; Pioneer Press East Metro Volleyball Player of the Year Finalist: Maddie Whittington; Star Tribune All-Metro First Team: Maddie Whittington; AVCA Under Armour All-Region: Maddie Whittington; AVCA Under Armour Second Team All-American: Maddie Whittington; Baden Ms. Volleyball Minnesota: Maddie Whittington; Most Improved Player: Lauren Riniker; Pony Hustle Award: Sydney DeJarnett; Pony Spirit Award: Isabelle Primeau; Pony Award: Savannah Vincent; Jen Houle Memorial Scholarship Award: Maddie Oeltjen; Most Valuable Athlete: Elle Sprenger; Captains elect: To be determined.
