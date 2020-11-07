OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater volleyball team ran its winning streak to seven in a row after holding off Forest Lake for a Suburban East Conference victory on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (7-1), who have not lost since falling to undefeated East Ridge (8-0) in the season opener on Oct. 10, defeated the Rangers 25-16, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-16.
“We’re working on just competing,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “It’s been kind of not taking anything for granted. It’s a unique season and we’re just kind of living in the moment, which can be a positive lesson to learn in all of this — take every match and compete. That’s kind of been our focus and just having a good experience. I just want the girls to have fun and compete.”
Lauren Riniker paced Stillwater with 21 kills.
“Lauren is just consistent,” Biermaier said. “She had a lot of kills, along with Tori Liljegren.
Sydney DeJarnett also contributed on the attack with 17 kills.
“I felt like we started out Game 1 pretty strong and that kind of set the tone,” Biermaier said. “Game 2 we slipped a little bit, but were still able to win.”
After dropping Game 3, Stillwater jumped out to leads of 10-5 and 19-12 in the fourth set.
“I don’t think we executed offensively as well in Game 3 and they just didn’t let anything drop. They just kind of outplayed us and they deserved that win.”
Junior libero Lucy Zollar finished with 27 digs while junior setter Olivia Foss racked up 49 set assists.
“Lucy Zollar had a heckuva night,” Biermaier said. “She had a ton of digs.”
Biermaier was pleased with her team’s performance against a strong opponent. The Rangers fell to 4-4 on the season.
“They are a great team,” the coach said. “They compete really hard. I’m pretty pleased with how we played and it was just a good team effort. I felt like we got challenged and it’s always good to get challenged. I’m pleased we came out with the win.”
Stillwater 3, Irondale 0
At New Brighton, the Ponies were in control throughout their 3-0 conference victory at Irondale on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Stillwater won by scores of 25-15, 25-9 and 25-14.
“We played our game the entire time,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “That was the goal, to keep going and not let up on any points and we did that. I was really pleased with that.”
The Ponies were able to spread around the playing time a bit with little drop off. The coach credited outside hitter Lauren Riniker and setter Olivia Foss with steady play and increased contributions from right-side hitter Alexis Karlen and setters Adison Benpard and Kayla Johnson, along with middle hitter Lizzie Dorschner.
“It was collective effort and it was good to see,” Biermaier said. “Lauren and Olivia are just consistent. They keep the wheels on the bus and keep us looking good. Because of them, we could get other people in.”
After traveling to Park on Nov. 5, the Ponies are scheduled to play three matches in as many days next week. After hosting Cretin-Derham Hall on Monday, Nov. 9, Stillwater is schedule to play at Roseville on Nov. 10 and at Woodbury on Nov. 11.
“Honestly, I’m really happy with how we’ve been playing,” Biermaier said. “It’s a great group of girls and they really are making the most out of this year. We’re getting better and having fun while doing it. It’s a great group. I’m happy to coach them and we’ve just had a lot of fun, so it’s been good.”
