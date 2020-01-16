After seven largely successful seasons, Bob Fisher announced his decision to step down as volleyball coach at Stillwater Area High School.
He told Activities Director Ricky Michel before the season started that this might be his last year and he made it official earlier this month.
“Seven years was the longest I thought I would be available to stay,” said Fisher, who previously spent four years as the head coach at New Richmond High School. “Seven years went pretty fast.”
The Lake Elmo resident is an independent sales representative of electronic components, and the fall months have been hectic.
“It keeps you busy, but the volleyball thing is wonderful,” Fisher said. “The timing was right. I had pretty much decided last spring.”
Michel said the open position has been posted and it will remain open until Feb. 10.
“We’ll make a decision by March 1 so we can get something in order for the summer,” said Michel, who noted two of the program’s assistant coaches are not planning to return.
Michel said whoever takes over will have some big shoes to fill.
“If you go by career wins and losses, Bob probably has the highest winning percentage,” Michel said. “He took the program to the next level and had a lot of success.
“Bob is also one of the nicer guys you will ever meet. It was important for him to treat the girls with respect and kindness. Communication was a big thing and it was important to his leadership and I think the girls responded to that.
“Personally, I’m going to miss Bob. He is a very kind person and I think he put things in perspective. When you talk about transformational coaches, he would fall into that line. He told me at the beginning of the season he was strongly considering retiring. I was hoping the season would change his mind, but it didn’t. He was happy with how things went during his tenure and felt like he was leaving the program in pretty decent shape.”
Fisher guided the Ponies to a 125-84 record from 2013 to 2019, including a 44-14 mark in Suburban East Conference play.
Fisher took a program that experienced mixed results throughout much of its existence and led the Ponies to two state tournaments (2017 and 2018) and a conference championship in 2018.
Stillwater finished among the top three in the SEC five of his seven years at the helm.
Stillwater’s only previous state tournament appearance came in 2009 under the direction of Michele (Parker) Drommerhausen.
Fisher’s tenure at Stillwater started after Jamie Suapaia, who left after one season to coach at Hamline University.
Stillwater won 19 matches or more in four of his last five seasons, including a 22-10 record in 2017 and 25-8 mark in 2018 when the Ponies matched their best-ever showing at state while placing fourth. Stillwater also challenged itself with an increasingly tougher schedule under Fisher.
“The two state tournament teams were special,” Fisher said. “Going back to back, that was kind of special, but probably just the biggest thing was the culture change in the gym. It’s become more about we than me, and that’s always been a big emphasis for us from Day 1. It takes a while for that to be an expectation instead of just a saying, but that’s probably the biggest thing.”
Three of Stillwater’s five trips to the section finals occurred under Fisher.
The Ponies experienced some challenges early with a largely new cast to start this past season before eventually losing to North St. Paul in the Section 4AAA finals to finish the season 16-14. The Polars went on to place third at state.
“It was a good run because we had great kids,” Fisher said. “This will sound cliché, but we had a great bunch of athletes coming through with parents who understood the importance of pulling together and being secondary to the team aspect of things. That was huge.
“We think hopefully we’re leaving it in a good place for whoever the successor is. We have a lot of great talent coming back next year, too.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
