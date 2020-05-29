There’s plenty of uncertainty with regard to high school athletics at the moment, but one of the big questions for Stillwater Area High School volleyball was answered last week when Sara Biermaier was named the program’s new head coach.
Biermaier, a 2013 Woodbury High School graduate who went on to a successful playing career at Viterbo University, has been involved with the Stillwater program each of the past two seasons.
She takes over for Bob Fisher, who stepped down after leading the Ponies to a 125-84 record over the past seven seasons, including 44-14 in the Suburban East Conference. Stillwater has advanced to the section finals each of the past four seasons and made back-to-back state tournament appearances under Fisher in 2017 and 2018.
“I’m so excited,” Biermaier said. “Being a part of the Stillwater district for two years is not a long time, but it’s been a great two years to say the least. I feel very fortunate and very honored to get this position. This is a time in my life that I have the time and effort and everything to put into the program to make it what it can be and as successful as Bob made it.”
“We’re excited,” SAHS Activities Director Ricky Michel added. “She has an opportunity to lead a pretty good program. She’s not coming in with the kitchen bare, which is kind of nice.”
The Ponies have finished among the top three in the SEC five of the last seven years, with the most recent of the program’s four conference titles coming in 2018.
“We’re a high level team and that’s what I plan to continue,” Biermaier said. “We’re young and we lost some height, but there’s different strategies that will make us successful. We’ve been in the top three in the conference the last several years and I plan for that to continue.”
Biermaier coached one of the ninth-grade teams in 2018 before serving as a varsity assistant coach this past fall,
“She’s coached in the program for two years,” Michel said. “She knows the girls and they know her, so the transition will be easier — and she’s a teacher in the building.”
Biermaier met with team captains Lauren Riniker and Sydney DeJarnett on Wednesday and has scheduled a meeting with the returning varsity players next Thursday (June 4).
In addition to Fisher, long-time Ponies assistant Pat Tynen also stepped down after last season. Previous B-squad coach Amy Gaides will take over for Tynen as Biermaier’s varsity assistant.
Working with the varsity last year was an important step in Biermaier’s path to becoming a head coach at a relatively young stage of her coaching career.
“Learning under Bob for a year was truly such an honor,” Biermaier said. “He leads the program and the team so well, so I had a great example to learn from.”
The on-court success is not the only thing Biermaier expects to carry on at Stillwater.
“There’s team bonding activities in place that I will continue,” Biermaier said. “Just the overall culture, they always say we’re family, is what I want to continue and foster.”
In addition to Fisher and Tynen, Biermaier said she’s benefited from the many coaches she has played for through the years. She listed Northern Lights club coach David Ganser and Viterbo coach Ryan DeLong as two of the most prominent influences.
At Viterbo, Biermaier played for teams that increased their win total from the previous season all four years, a stretch that included three straight conference championships and three straight trips to NAIA National Tournament.
She was a two-time NAIA Honorable Mention All-American who totaled more than 400 kills in three straight seasons.
“We definitely had a lot of success, which I’m thankful for, and that has shaped me as a coach,” Biermaier said. “I think as a player I’m absolutely shaped by my coaches and I’ve been fortunate to have great coaches in the past. They showed me the influence you can have as a coach and that’s really exciting.”
Fisher said he was impressed with Biermaier as a player at Woodbury and was happy to learn she would be taking over as his replacement.
“My first or second year at Stillwater she was a player at Woodbury and I remember her playing against us,” Fisher said. “I just remember her passion and ability. I’ve seen her play and she plays with a fire and I’m sure she will instill that in the girls.
“She is a young lady who is extremely passionate about the sport and has the ability to teach it well. She exceeded our expectations. She was excellent.”
The Ponies graduated five seniors from last year’s team that lost in the Section 4AAA finals to North St. Paul, which went on to place third at state. The most prominent among those players were team MVP Elle Sprenger and Minnesota’s Ms. Volleyball recipient Maddie Whittington, but the Ponies return eight or nine players with prior varsity experience.
“Obviously our senior class was a great class, so they’ll definitely be missed,” Biermaier said. “Something that’s really exciting is how young we are. We had two freshmen last year and we’re a young team so that’s fun to see — and it’s high talent. The girls play at clubs that get them better throughout the winter and summer, so I’m excited. I think we’ll definitely be very competitive this year.”
As eager as she is to get going, Biermaier and the players are dealing with contingencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s a lot of uncertainties and we’re all kind of waiting,” said Biermaier, who teaches math at SAHS. “To be a new head coach in a time like this is definitely unique, but it’s the current situation so you have to accept it. I’m not alone in it, which is comforting, but the summer programs all depend on what Ricky tells me and what the state tells him.
“The goal is how can I get the girls in the gym in a safe manner that keeps them healthy and the coaches healthy. That’s the goal, and if that’s 10 girls per court and people bringing their own balls, that’s what the summer might look like. It might look completely different and fall might be different, but it’s how can I ensure and keep the girls healthy. They go home to their parents, so it’s just keeping the precautions in mind, but also getting them some volleyball touches is where my head is at.”
