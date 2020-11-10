Stillwater nonprofit Valley Friendship Club’s annual Funds for Friends breakfast event be held online at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov 7. VFC members and a guest emcee, Kat Perkins (from NBC The Voice), will regale you with her amazing music and lead you through the morning program.
Funds for Friends is a time to celebrate, be inspired, and make a difference for children, teens and young adults with disabilities in our community, according to a press release from VFC. The funds raised will allow VFC to continue providing social opportunities for those whose social connections were disparately affected during this pandemic.
VFC was designed to create places and events oriented to the social needs of children and young adults who are often marginalized in traditional settings, according to the release. VFC focuses on the spirit of inclusion and all VFC events are open to everyone will feel welcomed and valued.
While the event is free event, donation are accepted. VFC received a $5,000 challenge grant again this year from the Katherine B Andersen Foundation. This means they will match new or increased donations to VFC dollar for dollar up to $5,000 to donate or register for the event visit, to www.valleyfriendshipclub.org.
