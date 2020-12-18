Senior Ethan Vargas became the latest member of the senior class at Stillwater Area High School to sign a National Letter of Intent.
Vargas, who recently capped an undefeated cross country season with the individual title at the TCRC Cross Country Showcase, will continue his running career at Furman University.
The Paladins, who were ranked 28th in the country this past fall, have won eight straight Southern Conference Cross Country Championships.
Vargas becomes at least the 17th SAHS student-athlete sign an NLI this fall. Sixteen Ponies took part in National Signing Day on Nov. 11, a list that includes Norah Bates (Northern Michigan), Allison Benning (Oregon), Gionna Carr (Tennessee State), Dorothy Chislett (Valparaiso), Hannah Dettmann (San Jose State), Schuyler DuPont (Cornell), Anna Fisher (Concordia-St. Paul), Lexi Huber (St. Thomas), Annie McGuire (Denver), Alexis Pratt (Nebraska Omaha), Alex Ritzer (North Carolina), Sydney Rogness (Utah), Roman Rogotzke (South Dakota State), Ana Weaver (Brigham Young University), Will Whittington (Missouri) and Gavin Zurn (North Dakota State).
Listed below is a short questionaire completed by Vargas.
Ethan Vargas
College attending — Furman University
Sport — Cross country, track and field.
Why Furman? — Academics, sport, location and size.
Major/academic interests — Business administration.
Other SAHS Activities — National Honor Society and student council.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Second-place finish at MSHSL cross country championship in 2017.
