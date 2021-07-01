Be a part of the inaugural class of St. Croix Valley Opera’s Summer Vocal Institute during the week of July 26-30, 2021. The SVI was designed for emerging artists between the ages of 17 and 26 to have an intensive learning experience beyond their regular vocal study. Bethel Lutheran Church in Hudson, Wisconsin serves as the host for SVI week.
“As a result of your involvement in the SVI, you will be set apart from your peers by your insider training from some of the industry’s best,” Obed Floan, SCVO’s Executive Director said in a press release from SVA. “This experience will be foundational to your growth and success as a professional vocal performer.”
This one-week performing arts intensive is designed to give emerging vocal professionals in the region a chance to receive quality instruction not only in voice technique, but also in performance and other necessary skills for a career in the performing arts.
Students will take a deep dive into their repertoire and learn to polish their performances; work with pianists, coaches, and conductors; keep themselves and their voices healthy; and train in movement and body awareness.
They will also learn about the insider topics that can make or break their career, such as audition techniques, personal marketing such as headshots and resumes, and how to navigate an always changing industry. At the end of the institute, students will walk away with the tools, techniques and knowledge they need to be well-rounded both as performers and as professionals in the performing arts.
Guest clinicians will include American dramatic soprano Margaret Jane Wray and Priti Gandhi, chief artistic officer of Minnesota Opera, who will join the SVI on Tuesday and Thursday respectively to instruct students in a master class.
Other SVI faculty include John De Hann, Voice department chair at the University of Minnesota; Ryan Townsend, Instructor of Musical Theatre at Southeast Missouri State University’s Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance; Jennifer Eckes, impresario of SCVO’s Cabaret program and Megan Wagner, SCVO’s founder and General Manager. For a complete faculty list, visit https://www.scvopera.org/summer-vocal-institute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.