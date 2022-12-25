A missing 20-year-old Stillwater man was found dead by Stillwater Police at approximately 7 p.m. in Baytown Township Dec. 25, according to a release issued by Stillwater Police. George Musser, 20, was located and his family has been notified, but no other details have been made made available at this time as the case is still under investigation, according to police.
The police and the wider community had been searching for the 20-year-old Musser who was reported missing after last being seen at Brian's Bar in downtown Stillwater just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 24.
Police and volunteers from the community searched for Musser all of Christmas Day.
The search was being conducted under extremely cold temperatures, with daytime highs staying in the single digits, yet another reason for the urgency in trying to locate Musser quickly.
In a Facebook post police said, "We appreciate all the wonderful volunteers that came out on Christmas to help search for George. A special thank you to other agencies that also assisted with the search/investigation; Stillwater Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Park Heights Police Department, The Minnesota State Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Our prayers are with all those family and friends that knew and loved George. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time."
Friends and family had been searching on foot, even using a drone, to canvas the downtown area to try and find any clues as to his whereabouts.
Family friend Emily Dalbec in a 7:51 p.m. Dec. 25 post on a Facebook page, set up to help coordinate search efforts, confirmed the family had been notified of Musser's death. "I am heartbroken to share that the police have found his body. We are trusting in The Lord during this horrific time that He has guided George into Heaven.
"Please pray for our family. Thank you to everyone who searched, shared, and prayed. We are forever grateful for your support."
