A missing 20-year-old Stillwater man was found dead by Stillwater Police at approximately 7 p.m. in Baytown Township Dec. 25, according to a release issued by Stillwater Police. George Musser, 20, was located and his family has been notified, but no other details have been made made available at this time as the case is still under investigation, according to police.

The police and the wider community had been searching for the 20-year-old Musser who was reported missing after last being seen at Brian's Bar in downtown Stillwater just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Load comments