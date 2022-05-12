With a big boost from the Minnesota Twins Community Fund’s Fields for Kids program, the City of Bayport and St. Croix Preparatory Academy have embarked on several improvements to the baseball (above) and softball fields at Barker’s Alps in Bayport. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)
The St. Croix Preparatory Academy baseball and softball teams are playing on upgraded facilities this season thanks to contributions from the school, the City of Bayport and the Minnesota Twins Community Fund’s Twins Fields for Kids program.
Upgrades have already occurred and more are on the way at Field 1 (softball) and Field 2 (baseball) at Barker’s Alps, a public park in Bayport that features fields for the SCPA programs.
The projects that are underway or have already been completed include new dugout roofs and batting cages for both fields, and bullpen mounds and fencing for the baseball field.
The proposed improvements received a big boost with a $15,000 matching grant from the Twins Community Fund. The City of Bayport contributed $13,000 to the projects and the SCPA Foundation kicked in another $5,000. Additional fundraising provided $3,000 and more improvements are expected in the future.
“We are so excited and grateful that we got the grant,” said SCPA baseball coach Tim Obr. “We can finally do some important work that needs to be done and has needed to be done.”
There will be a SCPA Youth Night and Minnesota Twins Grant Night when the Lions host Liberty Classical Academy in a nonconference baseball game on Friday, May 20. Game time is 4:30 p.m.
Beedle surpasses 300 career victories
In his first season as the St. Croix Preparatory Academy softball coach, Bob Beedle recently reached an impressive milestone. Beedle recorded his 300th career coaching victory when the Lions defeated Minneapolis Roosevelt 20-0 on April 22 at Barker’s Alps.
Beedle earned most of his victories as head coach at Stillwater Area High School, compiling a 212-135 record with five section titles in 15 seasons. He guided the Ponies to state championships in 2012 and 2018 and a state runner-up finish in 2019. Beedle was also the head coach at White Bear Lake before returning to his alma mater in 2006.
The Lions, who are 6-3 in the Skyline Conference, improved to 10-3 overall with an 8-1 victory over Fridley-Heights on Tuesday, May 10 — their fifth win in a row.
