Libby Tuttle
Girls Nordic skiing
It has been another outstanding season for the Stillwater girls Nordic ski team, led by returning all-state performer Libby Tuttle.
The senior has been the top skier all season in the Suburban East Conference and captured individual pursuit titles in the conference and section meets. Tuttle turned in a nearly one-minute victory over Forest Lake’s Jordan Parent to capture the title at the Section 4 meet at Hyland Hills in Bloomington, leading the Ponies back to the state meet. She helped lead Stillwater to a third-place finish at state a year ago.
Ethan Barclay
Boys alpine skiing
The only senior in the lineup at state for the Stillwater boys, Ethan Barclay finished as the team’s fourth finisher to help the Ponies to a runner-up finish at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Barclay placed 16th for the purposes of team scoring and finished 22nd overall to receive honorable mention all-state recognition. He also contributed to Stillwater’s Suburban East Conference and Section 7 championships. It marked the 15th consecutive conference championship for the Ponies, who also improved on last year’s fifth-place finish at the state meet.
