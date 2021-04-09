Complete with fanfare and an official ribbon cutting, one area family received the gift of a lifetime last week: A home, mortgage-free, specially adapted for the Army veteran.
In a ceremony Thursday, April 1, attended by Patriot Guard motorcycle riders, local police and firefighters, U.S. Army Specialist John Mullen, his wife and children were welcomed to their new home in Lake Elmo, thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Following a dedication ceremony, SPC Mullen raised the American flag outside of the home and participated in a ribbon cutting before entering the home for the first time, along with his wife Sarah, who is expecting a baby boy in July, and their two young children, James and Abigail.
U.S. Army Specialist John Mullen enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2009. After his initial training, SPC Mullen and his father were both stationed at Fort Drum, New York, home of the 10th Mountain Division. While at Fort Drum, SPC Mullen completed Air Assault School, and continued further infantry training with his platoon before he and his father were deployed to Afghanistan.
On June 10, 2011, while on a foot patrol in Kandahar, Afghanistan, SPC Mullen’s platoon came under fire. After returning fire, the platoon began moving through a narrow pathway when SPC Mullen stepped on a pressure plate IED. He instantly lost both of his legs below the knee, shattered his right arm, and suffered nerve damage that left him with partial function in his right hand.
Mullen is now pursuing a Bible and Theology degree with the intention of attending seminary.
He intends to serve others who are hurting, ministering to them the very same comfort that he has experienced from God.
The smart home is completely accessible, with automatic doors, wider hallways, and oversized doorways. The kitchen cabinet shelving is designed to enable easy access to plates, cups, and bowls, and a mechanized lift allows the stove to be raised and lowered to wheelchair height. Every feature of the home, including the lights, thermostat, and security system, can be controlled via an app on a smart device or via touch screens built into the home.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the foundation has supported America’s first responders, veterans and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Smart Home Program builds specially adapted smart homes to help the most catastrophically injured veterans reclaim their day-to-day independence.
For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit tunnel2towers.org.
