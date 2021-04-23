As parents push to get kids back in school, one local community is setting out to prove the value of a traditional schoolhouse approach for 21st century learning. Small class sizes, indoor/outdoor learning, and a single teacher per grade have long held nostalgic appeal. Add a dynamic curriculum, a science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) lab, and a hands-on makerspace where students can create, build, and learn, and you have a school perfect for our times.
“Small but mighty,” Marine Village School is a new K-5 charter school in Marine on St. Croix, slated to open in the Fall of 2022. Their commitment to traditional schoolhouse values coupled with a progressive approach to learning has captured the interest of area parents.
“The small class size and individual attention the children would get is very appealing,” said a parent referring to the school’s commitment to one class of 25 students per grade, with a single teacher for each class.
Another parent was drawn to the school for her four-year-old because it is “local, more traditional, but still with exciting curriculum ideas and a strong sense of community.”
While many have expressed interest in the Marine Village School, the deadline to demonstrate sufficient interest with the Minnesota Department of Education is quickly approaching. Founders of the charter school are asking area parents to register their interest by completing a simple, two-minute survey. The survey can be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mvs2021
For more information about the Marine Village School or to schedule a tour, see the resources below:
Contact: Win Miller, 651-431-8308
Email: wm@marinevillageschool.org
Marine Village School is devoted to providing a nurturing and inclusive learning environment that fosters academic success. With a traditional, yet dynamic classroom setting, students will be provided with the necessary tools to promote a love of learning, respect for the environment, a sense of wonder, and community responsibility.
