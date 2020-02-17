Photography, ceramics and mixed media illustration will all come together at ArtReach St. Croix’s upcoming exhibit starting Feb. 20.
Titled “Ambient,” the exhibit features the work of three artists who use one of each medium to emphasize a broader theme of landscape with elements of tone and atmosphere.
“These artists are all pretty diverse in their choice of medium,” said Heather Rutledge, ArtReach’s executive director. “But there is a lot of connecting points between each of their work.”
Printmaker, drawer and digital illustrator Marty Harris will be one of the featured artists. Based in Minneapolis, Harris grew up drawing with his family, and later graduated from the Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia, Pa. with an MFA in fine arts painting. He gathers inspiration for his work from his own neighborhood as well as the North Shore.
“I like landscape and being near water,” Harris said. “The scenes I use are very dramatic landscapes.”
A particular favorite area for Harris to explore is Jay Cooke State Park, located about 10 miles southwest of Duluth. His work typically starts out as ink drawings, but he will also go out and paint directly from nature using watercolors.
“Jay Cooke is tremendous,” he said. “There’s no horizon among the rocks and forest, so things in an image can float and be more abstract. It’s like taking items in your hand, shaking them up and tossing them onto the paper.”
Some of Harris’s pieces that he believes don’t look finished will be scanned into his computer, where they are colored and enhanced digitally.
“My work is often somewhere between real and abstract,” Harris said. “It results in a unique kind of image.”
The digital photography of Tomás Alvarez will also be on display. Based in Woodbury, Alvarez specializes in long exposure photographs that are digitally processed and printed on luster paper. His career as a computer programmer influences the intersection of math, time and visual interest in many of his photos of natural spaces.
The ceramic work of Carol Patt will also be featured at the exhibit. A retired educator based in Mahtomedi, Patt’s pieces use both form and imagery, allowing for many possibilities with color and texture. She seeks to emulate qualities found in natural objects through her work with clay.
The opening reception for “Ambient” is Sunday, Feb. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at ArtReach, 224 Fourth St. N. The featured artists will be available to meet with the public and talk about their work. The exhibit runs from Feb. 20 to March 30.
Contact Kevin Ott at kevin.ott@ecm-inc.com
