Stillwater Area High School seniors who accepted athletic scholarships and signed with colleges on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at SAHS include, front row, from left, Adelaine Charlsen (Colorado Mesa), Grace Lilla (Arizona State), Maddie Whittington (Illinois), Tyler Thureson (Providence), Liza Karlen (Marquette), Dara Andringa (Wisconsin) and Avery Wright (Wisconsin). Second row, Grace Foss (Minnesota-Duluth), Mary Fultz (Missouri Western State), Catherine Monty (North Dakota State), Haley Nelson (Sioux Falls), Meredith Parry (Lindenwood) and Grace Rauker (Wisconsin-Green Bay).