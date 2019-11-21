Matching an impressive total from a year ago, there were 13 Stillwater Area High School student-athletes who signed a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period, which began on Wednesday, Nov. 13 for most NCAA Division I and II sports.
The school also had 13 athletes who finalized their college choices on National Signing Day a year ago.
Eight of the signees will attend NCAA I programs while five are headed to Division II programs. This group does not include Stillwater athletes planning to participate for NCAA Division III programs, which are not allowed to provide athletic scholarships.
For the second year in a row, there were far more female athletes paricipating in Signing Day for the Ponies. Lacrosse player Tyler Thureson is the only male athlete included in this group. Last year’s early signing period featured 10 female athletes compared to just 3 male athletes — a 22 to 4 differential over the past two years during the early signing period
In addition to Thureson, who will attend Providence College, the other Ponies who participated in the signing ceremony at SAHS include: Dara Andringa (Wisconsin), Adelaine Charlsen (Colorado Mesa), Grace Foss (Minnesota-Duluth), Mary Fultz (Missouri Western State), Liza Karlen (Marquette), Grace Lilla (Arizona State), Catherine Monty (North Dakota State), Haley Nelson (Sioux Falls), Meredith Parry (Lindenwood), Grace Rauker (Wisconsin-Green Bay), Maddie Whittington (Illinois) and Avery Wright (Wisconsin).
The Stillwater girls’ soccer and girls’ lacrosse teams each had three athletes sign an NLI while the girls’ basketball team featured two signees.
Listed below are short questionaires completed by the Stillwater athlete who signed a National Letter of Intent, along with a comment from their future college coach, if available.
Dara Andringa
College attending — University of Wisconsin
Sport — Women’s soccer
Why Wisconsin? — I love the atmosphere of the entire university. I have a ton of family that live in Wisconsin and I love the big university feel. I’ve loved the Badgers since I was born.
Major/academic interests — Psychology/Business.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — My best memory as a Pony was going to the state semifinals my junior year at the U.S. Bank Stadium.
Adelaine Charlsen
College attending — Colorado Mesa University
Sport — Women’s lacrosse
Why Colorado Mesa? — I wanted to play at a competitive level and being in Colorado has always been on top of my list.
Major/academic interests — Marketing and Design.
Other SAHS Activities — Alpine ski team.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — 2018 lacrosse state, when I set a state record.
Grace Foss
College attending — University of Minnesota-Duluth
Sport — Women’s soccer
Why UM-Duluth? — The city reminds me of Stillwater, smaller school and campus. Has both majors I might want to do. I love the staff and team.
Major/academic interests — Biochemistry or psychology/criminology/forensic psychology.
Other SAHS Activities — Played hockey until 11th grade.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Being a two-time section champion, going to state (x2), and scoring a goal in 2018 semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Mary Fultz
College attending — Missouri Western State University
Sport — Women’s basketball
Why Missouri Western State? — I love the coaching staff and the overall girls’ basketball program and it feels like a family.
Major/academic interests — Business with Psychology – maybe.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Going to state last basketball season and getting 2nd place.
What Griffons coach Candi Whitaker is saying about Fultz — “Mary brings great length and versatility as an inside presence, but can also step out and shoot it. In addition to her shot blocking ability, Mary is going to be willing to do the dirty work to help our team win from day one. She is extremely coachable and someone who can really impact this program for four years.”
Liza Karlen
College attending — Marquette University
Sport — Women’s basketball
Why Marquette? — I liked the feel of a smaller school in a major conference. I really liked the coaching staff and the team as a whole. I also love Milwaukee and how it is relatively close to home.
Major/academic interests — Civil Engineering.
Other SAHS Activities — Swim and Dive Team.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Going 28-3 last basketball season and making it to state.
What Golden Eagles coach Megan Duffy is saying about Karlen — “We are thrilled to welcome Liza Karlen to our Marquette Basketball family. Liza had a great summer with the Minnesota Metro Stars showing her versatility to play inside and out. Her ability to knock down the open three and make positive plays in the paint will help our Golden Eagle team. We really feel that her best basketball is ahead and will thrive in the Marquette culture both on and off the court.”
Grace Lilla
College attending — Arizona State University
Sport — Women’s lacrosse
Why Arizona State? — I loved the culture the coaches and team created, as well as the variety of options the school offered academically.
Major/academic interests — Nursing.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Lifelong friends I have made.
Catherine Monty
College attending — North Dakota State University
Sport — Women’s golf
Why North Dakota State? — The team, coach, size of college. It had a Chinese program.
Major/academic interests — Political Science. Chinese.
Other SAHS Activities — Tennis and National Honor Society.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Going to senior year football games, especially at Mounds View.
What Bison coach Matt Johnson is saying about the team’s three signees — “I’m really looking forward to getting Catherine, Holly (Murphy) and Leah (Skaar) to NDSU,” Johnson said. “All three have shown a ton of growth in their games in the last year and they are all outstanding students. They are all really quality people who will fit in perfectly with the group we already have on campus.”
Haley Nelson
College attending — University of Sioux Falls
Sport — Women’s soccer
Why Sioux Falls? — I loved the smaller size of the school and how close everyone is. I also loved all the girls on the team and how it felt so family-like.
Major/academic interests — Undecided. Possibly Physical Therapy.
Other SAHS Activities — Hockey - sophomore year.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Junior year, the game directly before we made it to the Bank. It was freezing cold that day and we were all super nervous and that game ended up going into overtime after being tied in regulation. All I really remember from that game is when we scored the winning goal and running back to the goalie as we won the game that got us to U.S. Bank Stadium.
What Cougars coach Brittany Domino is saying about this recruiting class — “This 2020 recruiting class is one of the best classes we have had here at Sioux Falls,” Domino said. “All six of our recruits could fight for a starting position on Day 1. Our current team is really balanced and therefore this class we were able to look for players that can bring something special to each position. We have recruits who excel technically and others who will be work forces for us. Each one of these recruits will bring a new dynamic to our team. I am really excited to get this class here next fall and watch all the special things they are going to do at USF.”
Meredith Parry
College attending — Lindenwood University
Sport — Women’s lacrosse
Why Lindenwood? — I chose Lindenwood because they have the major I’m interested in and the lacrosse program is well-respected and successful.
Major/academic interests — Exercise Science.
Other SAHS Activities — Hockey.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Going to the state tournament with the lacrosse team.
Grace Rauker
College attending — University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
Sport — Women’s swimming and diving
Why UW-Green Bay? — I fell in love with the amazing team atmosphere and great coaching staff. They had a lovely campus that felt like a good size for me. When meeting with a professor, I felt that they were there to help me now and in the future.
Major/academic interests — Psychology or Childhood Education.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Winning the 4 x 100 free relay at True Team state my junior year.
Tyler Thureson
College attending — Providence College
Sport — Men’s lacrosse
Why Providence? — Excellent academics, athletics and facilities.
Major/academic interests — Business.
Other SAHS Activities — Football and hockey.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Being name a Lacrosse All American as a junior.
Maddie Whittington
College attending — University of Illinois
Sport — Volleyball
Why Illinois? — I am from around the University and I love the atmosphere on game day as well as the coaching staff and team.
Major/academic interests — Communications.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Going to state back to back years.
What Illini coach Chris Tamas is saying about Whittington — “Maddie is a tough player. She suffered an injury early on in her career that would slow down most players. She took it as a challenge to come back faster and stronger than ever before and she did it. Maddie’s drive and passion to learn and grow through the sport has impressed me the most. We are thrilled that she is joining the Illini family today.”
Avery Wright
College attending — University of Wisconsin
Sport — Women’s rowing
Why Wisconsin? — I had so much fun on my visit and connected really well with the coaches and team.
Major/academic interests — Psychology or Neurobiology.
Other SAHS Activities — Stillwater Swim and Dive Team.
Most memorable experience with the Ponies — Being one of the captains on the Stillwater Swim Team.
