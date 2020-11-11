The first time Jerry Clark saw the classic films “Casablanca” and “Vertigo” was on a big screen when he was a college student in Pittsburgh.
Since then, the 43-year-old Stillwater resident has not been content to watch his beloved old movies on a laptop or TV.
“Bigger is better” is his motto.
So, in 2018, Clark founded the St. Croix Film Society, a loose group of film fans, and he began looking for a local location to show movies.
He was already volunteering at The Zephyr Theatre in downtown Stillwater — the versatile guy was tending bar, moving furniture, building sets, and more.
While at The Zephyr, he eyed the space and visualized it to occasionally function as a movie theatre.
His vision has now been realized asWednesday night was designated movie night and has been added to the new schedule of inside events hosted by the theatre.
The north end of the building will house a 6-by-10-foot screen and include booths and small tables to accommodate family members or dates or small groups of friends — allowing for social distancing.
Clark will be collaborating with Shad Markuson, The Zephyr’s bar manager, to select a variety of films.
Most will be mainstream movies, but some indie offerings and even some local filmmakers could be featured.
Film lineup
Nov. 11: “Full Metal Jacket” Director Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 take on the Vietnam War dramatizes its brutality. Rated R.
Nov. 18: “Legends of the Fall” The 1994 epic Western stars Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Julia Ormond, and Henry Thomas. Rated R.
Nov. 25: “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” This 1987 comedy stars Steve Martin and John Candy, who wallow through misadventures during a protracted journey home for Thanksgiving. Rated R.
Dec. 2: “Grumpy Old Men” Wintery Minnesota is the setting for this 1993 comedy about feuding geezers. Rated PG-13.
On each Wednesday movie night, the doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show. Masks are required. Seating is limited to 50. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for 17 and younger. Parking is free.
