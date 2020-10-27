Throughout fall and winter, the theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater, will offer a variety of events six days a week: Tuesday will be game night; Wednesday, film night; Thursday, comedy or storytelling; Friday, jazz; Saturday, singer/songwriter; Sunday, piano bar.
“Entertainment is moving cautiously inside,” The Zephyr’s Executive Director Calyssa Hall said. “Coming off a successful outdoor concert season, we want to continue to provide safe, live entertainment.”
The new schedule will start on Nov. 4, with the screening of “Legends of the Fall,” rated R. The 1994 epic Western stars Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Julia Ormond, and Henry Thomas.
Each night, a cash bar will be open, and patrons will notice some changes around the large horseshoe bar. Artwork inspired by playbills from Stillwater’s 1800s Main Street Theater have been updated. Look closely to spot some Lift Bridge Brewing Co. additions. Photos of some of The Zephyr’s past productions were enhanced as well.
Lift Bridge, one of The Zephyr’s partners, also renovated the bar’s tap system and repaired the theatre’s walk-in cooler.
Not surprisingly, Lift Bridge brews will be available at the bar. So will whiskeys and other liquors from Tattersall Distilling in Minneapolis, one of the theatre’s sustaining partners.
Those options should make Shad Markuson happy. He’s the newly hired bar manager who will be working most nights, serving up specialty cocktails and managing volunteers behind the bar.
“Still, keeping our patrons safe remains a priority,” Hall said. Inside the theatre, the coronavirus rules will be front and center. Capacity will be
limited, mask guidelines will be enforced, surfaces will be disinfected, hand sanitizers will be obvious, and social distancing will be observed. For information about upcoming events, visit stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org/events.
Halloween celebration
The Zephyr Theatre will host Halloween events Oct. 24, Oct. 30, and Oct. 31. Family-friendly and adult-only entertainment will mark the holiday.
Pumpkin carvers young and old will have three chances to create award-winning jack-o’-lanterns. Spooky, silly, cute, witty pumpkins will be entered in carving contests and then added to the Halloween decorations at the theatre. The trick: All participants need to bring their own carving tools. The treat: All carvers get another pumpkin to take home.
Pumpkin carving will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in The Zephyr parking lot. Admission is free.
Outdoor family-friendly events — with pumpkin carving, scavenger hunts, kids’ costume contests, and more — will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Tickets are $10 per person, $40 per family, free for children 3 and younger.
A masquerade party for adults 21 and older will unfold from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Halloween lovers can add dancing shoes to their costumes and enjoy the music of Swingin’ on a Star, a swing dance band, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot.
Adding to the outdoor festivities will be a bonfire; special acts, including fire performers; and costume contests. The indoor cash bar will be open until midnight. Tickets are $30.
Masks are recommended outside and required inside on all days.
To order tickets, vist stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org/events.
Film
Sticking with the Halloween theme, the Zephyr Theatre, with the St. Croix Film Society, will show “Hocus Pocus” at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
The 1993, PG-rated comedy stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as 17th-century Salem witches who return from the dead and are ready to perform dark magic. Doors — and the cash bar — will open at 2:30 p.m. for the 4 p.m. show and at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show Oct. 28. Masks are required. Seating is limited to 50 people. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for 17 and younger.
Benefit concert
The Riverside Hitmen, wth a lead singer Kyle Tennis from Marine on St. Croix, is a versatile dance band playing hits from every decade. The group will present a benefit concert for Haley’s Hope at The Zephyr.
According to Mandi Burmeister, Haley, her daughter with Down syndrome, has been diagnosed with the extremely rare Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Donations will cover ongoing medical expenses and costs to support Haley’s road to recovery.
The Riverside Hitmen will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Admission starts at 5 p.m.
Seating provided. Social distancing — seating and dancing — observed. Masks required inside, recommended outside.
For more information about Haley’s Hope, go to gofundme.com/f/HaleyMarekHope.
