The Gazette and staff received five awards at the Minnesota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest. The Gazette competes against other weekly and daily newspapers in the state of Minnesota. The awards ceremony was held Jan. 30.
The top prize the Gazette won is for its use of photography. The Gazette received first place in the Use of Photography as a Whole in the mid-sized weekly newspaper category.
The Gazette also won third place for its typography and design.
Sports reporter Stuart Groskreutz won second place for sports reporting.
Former Gazette reporter Kim Schneider received second place for Human Interest Story for her profile of a local Santa Claus and his toy collection.
Schneider and editor Alicia Lebens won second place Use of Multimedia in all weekly newspapers for their five-part podcast series, St. Croix Scoops. The podcast was produced in the summer of 2019 and featured St. Croix Valley ice cream shops.
“We are proud that the work that we have done to serve the community this year is recognized at a statewide level,” Lebens said.
