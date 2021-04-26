Volunteer attorneys available for free legal consultation in family law, civil/probate law, and expungement.
The Tenth Judicial District (which includes Washington County) is hosting free virtual clinics on Friday, April 30, to provide free legal advice in the areas of family law, civil/probate law, and expungement. There will also be a criminal expungement presentation by Zoom at 10:30 a.m.
Volunteer attorneys will be available for free one-on-one consultations either by Zoom or by phone from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each appointment will be approximately 30 minutes. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment or attend the criminal expungement presentation, contact the Tenth District Self-Help Center at 763-760-6699.
Individuals who do not have access to technology to participate in the virtual clinics may check with their local law libraries, as tablets may be available for their use.
The virtual clinics event is being conducted in partnership with the Anoka County Law Library, the Washington County Law Library, the Wright County Law Library, Central MN Legal Services, Judicare of Anoka County, Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota, the Anoka County Bar Association, the Washington County Bar Association, and Estate and Elder Law Services. The event is scheduled to coincide with Law Day, a national day set aside to celebrate the rule of law. Law Day underscores how law and the legal process have contributed to the freedoms that all Americans share.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.