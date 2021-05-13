The Stillwater synchronized swimming team locked up at least a share of yet another East Metro Conference championship after turning back rival Forest Lake 27-8 in a routines meet on Friday, May 7 at Stillwater Middle School.
Forest Lake is the only team to defeat the Ponies in the regular season dating back to 1989. With this latest victory, Stillwater improved to 212-3-1 during that span.
“The Rangers are a great competitors, and presented some good routines, but we were able to pull of another healthy win against them,” Ponies coach Kathy Henderson said.
Stillwater (5-0 EMC, 5-0) won all four categories against the Rangers, including a nearly 3.5-point margin of victory in the team competition. The Ponies received a winning score of 75.167.
Bella Chau paced the Ponies in the solo with a score of 68.167. Rubie Ballantyne and Paige Schmit won the duet with a total of 71.833 and teammates Luci Miller and Grace Sneden followed in second at 68.833.
Stillwater also finished 1-2 in the trio, led by Ballantyne, Miller and Sneden with a top score of 70.333. Sophia Chau, Annie Gritters and Paige Schmit finished second with a score of 69.333.
The Ponies also paid tribute to the team’s only three seniors and captains in Ballantyne, Sneden and Kya Hodgdon in the final home meet, although Stillwater is also hosting its popular Water Show on Saturday, May 15. Attendance is very limited for the Water Show, but it will be streamed.
“This was also our Senior Night, where we recognized our three graduating seniors — all of whom have been with us since seventh grade,” Henderson said. “They are wonderful young women who are leading our team, and who are appreciative of the season they are getting that last year’s seniors lost out on.”
• Stillwater also competed in their final figures even of the season at Edina on Saturday, May 8. The figures scores from that meet, which are not yet disclosed, will be used last this month at the East Section Meet and for state competition.
“We are confident that we performed well, and are looking forward to our championship season,” Henderson said.
Stillwater 27, Forest Lake 8
Solo — 1. Bella Chau (St) 68.167; 2. Ariel Ball (FL) 64.167; 3. Ally Hoekstra (FL) 64.0.
Duet — 1. Rubie Ballantyne-Paige Schmit (St) 71.833; 2. Luci Miller-Grace Sneden (St) 68.833; 3. Grace Chatwin-Lizzy Hentges (FL) 68.0.
Trio — 1. Rubie Ballantyne-Luci Miller-Grace Sneden (St) 70.333; 2. Sophia Chau-Annie Gritters-Paige Schmit (St) 69.333; 3. Ariel Ball-Grace Chatwin-Lizzy Hentges (FL) 67.167; 4. Ally Labelle-Jordan Munkholm-Maggie Thompson (FL) 63.5.
Team — 1. Stillwater (Ballantyne, Chau, Gritters, Kraft, Miller, Schmit, Silva and Sneden) 75.167; 2. Forest Lake (Ball, Chatwin, Hentges, Hoekstra, Munkholm, Labelle and Thompson) 71.583.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.