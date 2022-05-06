The Stillwater synchronized swimming team secured at least a share of the East Metro Conference championship with a comfortable 37-9 victory over Osseo/Maple Grove/Park Center on Monday, May 2 at Stillwater Middle School.
The Ponies (5-0 EMC, 5-0) were scheduled to wrap up their regular season at Forest Lake on Thursday, May 5. Stillwater, which can wrap up the conference title outright with a victory over the Rangers, defeated them 24-5 in a figures meet earlier this season.
In addition to sweeping all four divisions — including the top two spots in the duet and trio — the Ponies honored seven team members as part of Senior Night. Those seniors included Bella Chau, Ellie Kill, Leigha Kraft, Luci Miller, Sierra Penning, Julianna Silva and Maddie Stricker.
Silva received a first-place score of 75.567 in the solo division and joined Bella Chau to win the duet with a score of 72.867.
Seniors Chau, Kraft and Miller took top honors in the trio competition with a total of 71.333.
The Ponies also won by a large margin in the team division, posting a score of 77.333.
• The Ponies also hosted their popular Water Show on Saturday, April 30. This year’s show featured a “70s Show” theme.
“We always appreciate the large audience that comes to support us for that event,” Stillwater coach Kathy Henderson said.
Stillwater 37, Osseo/Maple Grove/Park Center 9
Solo — 1. Julianna Silva (St) 75.567; 2. Katie Knox (O/MG/PC) 58.467.
Duet — 1. Bella Chau-Julianna Silva (St) 72.867; 2. Leigha Kraft-Luci Miller (St) 72.067; 3. Miel Honeck-Katie Knox (O/MG/PC) 57.667.
Trio — 1. Bella Chau-Leigha Kraft-Luci Miller (St) 71.333; 2. Sophia Chau-Annie Gritters-Paige Schmit (St) 67.667; 3. Brigit Freese-Sascha Thorson-Lily Youngren (O/MG/PC) 53.500.
Team — 1. Stillwater (Bella Chau, Sophia Chau, Annie aaGritters, Leigha Kraft, Luci Miller, Hailey Schmit, Paige Schmit and Julianna Silva) 77.333; 2. O/MG/PC, 51.767.
Stillwater 37, Columbia Heights 10
The Ponies were sharp in their first routines meet of the season, posting a 37-10 East Metro Conference victory over Columbia Heights on Thursday, April 28 at SMS.
Stillwater finished first in all four events, starting with Julianna Silva’s victory in the solo division with a score of 73.3.
Sisters Hailey and Paige Schmit took top honors in the duet, followed by Leigha Kraft and Luci Miller in second with a score of 72.500.
Kraft and Miller also joined Bella Chau to win the trio division with a score of 70.233.
“Columbia Heights has been improving a lot the last couple years, but we had a healthy lead over their routines in all categories,” Ponies coach Kathy Henderson said.
Stillwater 37, Columbia Heights 10
Solo — 1. Julianna Silva (St) 73.300; 2. Lucy Rosengrun (CH) 58.1; 3. Madeline Mueller (CH) 57.000.
Duet — 1. Hailey Schmit-Paige Schmit (St) 76.367; 2. Leigha Kraft-Luci Miller (St) 72.500; 3. Sofia Cedillo-Madeline Mueller (CH) 55.067.
Trio — 1. Bella Chau-Leigha Kraft-Luci Miller (St) 70.233; 2. Sophia Chau-Annie Gritters-Paige Schmit (St) 68.633; 3. Genevieve DuRose-Angelica Muchuca-Lillam Taly Palma (CH) 48.900.
Team — 1. Stillwater (Bella Chau, Sophia Chau, Annie Gritters, Leigha Kraft, Luci Miller, Hailey Schmit, Paige Schmit and Julianna Silva) 77.700; 2. O/MG/PC, 56.500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.