One of three seniors who helped the Stillwater synchronized swimming team to its first state championship since 2003, Rubie Ballantyne was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Ponies.
Ballantyne, who joined Kya Hodgdon and Grace Sneden in serving as captains, was joined by teammates Luci Miller, Paige Schmit and Julianna Silva in earning all-conference honors. Bella Chau, Annie Gritters, Hailey Schmit and Sneden were honorable mention all-conference selections.
After having a promising 2020 season wiped out by COVID-19, the Ponies finished this season with a 6-0 dual meet record to capture the East Metro Conference crown and then outdistanced Forest Lake 193-154 to capture the East Section title.
Stillwater, which won the short, long and extended team events at the state meet, outscored runner-up Wayzata 154-84 to capture the program’s 19th state championship overall. Stillwater’s victory ended a run of 13 consecutive state titles for the Trojans. The Ponies, who have compiled a 213-3-1 dual meet record since 1989, have never finished lower than second in the 47-year history of the state meet.
Paige Schmit, Hailey Schmit and Silva received all-state honors for Stillwater. Ballantyne was also presented a Senior All-Academic Award at state.
The Ponies finished first in 8 of the 12 divisions at state and placed all 20 of their routines among the top seven in each category, which is the cutoff for scoring points.
In addition to winning the short, long and extended team divisions, Stillwater received first-place finishes from Hailey Schmit (short solo), Elaina Lokken and Hannah Wiese (short duet), Ballantyne and Paige Schmit (long duet), Lokken, Hailey Schmit and Wiese (short trio), and Sophia Chau, Annie Gritters and Paige Schmit (long trio).
Ponies coach Kathy Henderson was honored with the State Coach of the Year Award.
The team was also honored with a Silver Academic Award from the Minnesota State Coaches Association, a designation that requires a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Also announced at the team’s postseason banquet is that Bella Chau, Leigha Kraft and Luci Miller will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Synchronized swimming
All-Conference: Rubie Ballantyne, Luci Miller, Paige Schmit and Julianna Silva; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Bella Chau, Annie Gritters, Hailey Schmit and Grace Sneden; All-State: Paige Schmit, Hailey Schmit and Julianna Silva; Senior All-Academic Award: Rubie Ballantyne; State Coach of the Year: Kathy Henderson; Most Valuable Athlete: Rubie Ballantyne; Captains elect: Bella Chau, Leigha Kraft and Luci Miller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.