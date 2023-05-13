His initial exposure started innocently enough as a supportive parent during his daughter Hannah’s four-year prep career with the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team.
Two decades later, Stewart Rivall was recognized by the MSHSCA at the Minnesota Swimming and Diving High School All-State Banquet on Friday, April 28 at the Minneapolis Marriott in Brooklyn Park. In addition to the Stillwater all-state athletes honored during the evening, Rivall was presented the Assistant Coach Dedicated Service Award.
“He’s certainly deserving,” said long-time Ponies coach Brian Luke.
Rivall is the most recent honoree from Stillwater recognized by the sport’s coaches association.
Brian Luke was inducted into the Minnesota Swimming Hall of Fame in 2012 and his father, Elmer “Grandpa” Luke, who also coached with the Ponies for several years, was enshrined in 1990.
Brian’s wife, Jane, received the Jerry Simpson Distinguished Service Award in 2011 and long-time diving coach Carrie Madline preceded Rivall in receiving the Assistant Coach Dedicated Service Award in 2018.
Rivall was more puzzled than self-assured when Luke approached him about volunteering as an assistant coach in the program, which is perennially among the top in the state.
“I can’t remember why, but he struck me as guy who would be beneficial,” Luke said.
Rivall’s initial contact with Luke came as the result of the additional responsibilities that come with being the parent of a team captain.
“We did our captains thing and the parent thing and it was a great season and we had a fun time with it,” Rivall said. “At the end of that season Brian comes up and says, ‘hey, what do you think about helping out the team as a volunteer coach?’ I may have even laughed, but I said, ‘Brian, to be honest, I don’t know anything about coaching and I was never a swimmer.
“His response was, ‘perfect.’ He said to think about it and I kind of pushed it off to the side.”
Rivall’s wife, Helen, had a remarkably similar response.
“I told my wife that Brian wants me to be a volunteer coach and she said, ‘you don’t know anything about coaching and you were never a swimmer.’ I said, ‘That’s exactly what I just told Brian!’
“Then she said, ‘well, Brian has a good program there, don’t screw it up.’”
He didn’t expect that offer to turn into a 37 combined seasons with the girls and boys programs.
“I figured after I had been there they would take my aside and say, thanks for your help, good luck with whatever else you decide to do,” Rivall said. “I figured maybe one or two years and he’ll find somebody else, but there is something about it. I go in there and you just kind of forget about the rest of the troubles in the world and just watch kids swim. It must be therapeutic, and when you do get it right or help somebody with a drill, or you see them progress throughout the season and break out in the JV, or True Team, or state meet, that’s real satisfaction right there when it does happen. You can’t take full credit, but there was maybe a little bit there you could add.”
Luke said in addition to working well with the kids, Rivall handles a variety of duties with ease.
“He keeps our equipment functioning and is willing to repair our boards, the bucket machine and hand paddles,” Luke said. “He’s very meticulous and very good at talking to the kids. He’s like a sponge, he picks up stuff and he’s willing to learn.”
Part of that growth included becoming a swimmer himself.
“I swim now, three or four times a week,” Rival said. “I don’t do the sets, but I do the drills and I try to do every drill that we do. Some you look at and say that looks pretty simple and it’s not, but just being able to do that helps me a lot figuring out how a swimmer is executing a drill and if they’re doing it properly.
“I’m doing it because I’m having fun with it. I enjoy the sport and I have a tremendous amount of respect for these kids. It’s fun to do.”
And while many area schools seem to cycle through coaches in a frequent basis, the Stillwater program has been a model of consistency. Luke just completed his 48th year leading the program and Madline has been involved with the program for more than four decades as an athlete and coach.
“I love working for Brian and Carrie and the other assistant coaches that have been there through the years — and I was fortunate to work with Elmer,” Rivall said. “When you think about it, it’s a rarity to serve an apprenticeship and be able to learn under two hall of fame coaches. How many people have that opportunity? I was extremely fortunate that Brian offered it up and I went in there with eyes wide open. Those two guys are amazing and they’ve put together some amazing teams and developed some incredible athletes through the years.”
The Stillwater all-state athletes honored at the banquet included Maddie Reed, Norah Naatjes, Sophia Chau, Lucy Paczosa, Lucy Siedschlag, Sydney Dettmann and Anika Wright from the girls team and Jackson Kogler from the boys squad.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
