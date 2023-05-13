5-12 spo-swim all-state col.jpg

Representing the Stillwater girls and boys teams at the Minnesota Swimming and Diving High School All-State Banquet on Friday, April 28 at the Minneapolis Marriott in Brooklyn Park are, from left, assistant coach Carrie Madline, Maddie Reed, Norah Naatjes, Sophia Chau, Lucy Paczosa, Lucy Siedschlag, Jackson Kogler, head coach Brian Luke and assistant coach Stewart Rivall, who received the Assistant Coach Dedicated Service Award. All-state honorees Sydney Dettmann and Anika Wright for the Stillwater girls are missing from the photo. (Contributed photo)

His initial exposure started innocently enough as a supportive parent during his daughter Hannah’s four-year prep career with the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team.

Two decades later, Stewart Rivall was recognized by the MSHSCA at the Minnesota Swimming and Diving High School All-State Banquet on Friday, April 28 at the Minneapolis Marriott in Brooklyn Park. In addition to the Stillwater all-state athletes honored during the evening, Rivall was presented the Assistant Coach Dedicated Service Award.

