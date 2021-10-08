Brian Luke generally prefers to stay out of the spotlight, but that wasn’t easily accomplished during the past week.
The popular swimming and diving coach, now in his 47th season leading the Stillwater girls and boys programs, was announced on Monday, Oct. 12 as one of 12 individuals slated for induction into the 2022 Class of the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame.
Luke joins an induction class that will also include Cretin-Derham Hall and Minnesota Twins All-Star Joe Mauer, Minneapolis basketball coach Larry McKenzie, Mahtomedi gymnast Mindy Myhre, Mahtomedi gymnastics coach Debbie Driscoll, wrestling official, administrator and rules clinician Ron Ackerman, Cannon Falls fine arts teacher and coach John Fogarty, boys swimming and diving state meet public address announcer Larry Martin, Eagan speech and debate coach Chris McDonald, longtime chair of the MSHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee Dr. William Roberts, Minneapolis educator, coach and activities director John Washington, and official and region executive secretary Jim Weinzierl of Park Rapids.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for April 24, 2022.
“I don’t know where that came from,” Luke said. “That just came zooming in from left field. I didn’t know anything about it until they told me.”
He will become just the fifth Stillwater coach to enter the MSHSL Hall of Fame, joining a list that also includes Len McGuire (1994 induction), James Graupner (1997), Bill Simpson (2004) and George Thole (2013).
That wasn’t the only notable achievement or milestone for Luke. The hall of fame announcement was made just days after Luke coached his 1,500th swimming and diving meet for the Ponies in a victory over White Bear Lake on Sept. 30.
Luke was previously inducted into the Minnesota State Swimming and Diving Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019.
Under his guidance in 46 previous seasons, the Stillwater girls have compiled a 398-53-4 dual meet record with 28 conference titles and 21 section championships. They also continue to build on the state record dual meet winning streak that now stretches to 182, including 158 in a row in Suburban East Conference duals.
The Ponies captured MSHSL state championships in 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2009 and seven True Team state titles (2004 through 2009, and again in 2011).
The Stillwater boys have posted a 337-88-3 record with 24 conference titles and 18 section titles — bringing Luke’s overall record to an impressive 735-141-7, with 52 conference and 39 section championships.
Luke has coached athletes to 29 individual state titles (18 girls, 11 boys) and eight state championship relays (7 girls, 1 boys).
He has been selected Minnesota’s Swimming Coach of the Year five times.
Luke said it will be humbling to be inducted with the others in this year’s class, but especially Martin, whose distinctive voice was synonymous with the state swimming and diving meet for more than 50 years — including while Luke was competing at state for Hopkins as a prep.
“To me, he was the state meet when I was swimming,” Luke said. “He just had those ways and his voice and delivery was just… when he said my name way back in high school, I was just mesmerized by it. To me, that’s a huge thing to go in with him.”
Luke coaches 1,500th meet
Luke’s distinguished coaching career at Stillwater began in the fall of 1975. He was hired by then Athletics Director Connie Knoche on a Friday and his first practice was the following Monday.
“He was a little under the gun, which probably worked in my favor,” Luke said.
He didn’t imagine that run would have lated 1,500 meets and counting.
“Probably not,” Luke said. “You ask a 22-year old what they’re going to be doing in 47 years when they don’t know what they’re going to be doing next week. You just keep rolling along and keep doing it.
Knoche’s daughter, Carrie Madline, swam for Luke and has served as an assistant with the Ponies for more than three decades.
“Carrie’s dad was the guy who hired me, so give him some of the credit or blame,” Luke said.
Stillwater’s meet against White Bear Lake also coincided with Parents Night, with those introductions taking place before the meet. The athletes, parents and coaches also celebrated the 1,500th meet after the victory was wrapped up.
“It’s probably bigger than I even realize it is,” Luke said. “That’s a lot of swim meets.”
“It’s 47 years. Somebody asked if your going to make 2,000. In 16 years I’d be 84 and I don’t think I’ll be coaching then, so you might as well celebrate 1,500.”
Luke keeps track of the career totals, but usually saves that for the offseason. The achievement nearly went unnoticed.
“I have a sheet I keep track on, but for some reason it was stuck in my mind that it would happen during the boys season,” Luke said. “I just flipped it open and noticed I ended last season at 1,493. I quickly added it up and, sure enough, that was two meets from now.
“It was almost accidentally or serendipity, but we didn’t want to celebrate 1,502.”
The 1,500th career meet for Luke, which includes all duals, invitationals and JV conference meets, also means his wife, Jane, is only a few meets behind. She has been an integral part of the program since the beginning.
Even when their daughter Maggie was born on a Monday in November one season, mother and daughter were poolside just a few days later.
“She was announcing with a baby in her hands three days later,” Luke said. “She’s been announcing since way back when we started in the mid 70s and usually if she’s not announcing she’s at the meet. She’s probably basically at the same number.”
Reflecting on a half-century of coaching, Luke said the meets that stand out from earlier in his career are the ones they weren’t expected to win. He also recalls the most recent loss for the Stillwater girls, which occurred against Elk River in the 2003 season opener.
“I’ll get over that eventually,” Luke quipped.
Another memorable result was during the inaugural True Team state meet, which Luke helped pushed to create. The Ponies held off Edina by just 6.5 points in a thriller that came down to the final race.
“That was really exciting because it was the first and it was new and you didn’t know until the end,” Luke said. “I remember they announced second place was Edina and you knew that you won, that was exciting.
“I’m sure if I went back through it, there were a lot of fun meets and a few you want to forget about, but way more you want to remember like the first time you win the conference, section or state. The kids are fun and it’s fun to be around young kids. I’ve always said they keep you young and that’s why I’m still going.”
