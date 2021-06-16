The annual ArtOPENer Studio Tour will showcase an eclectic mix of artists’ studios in the scenic St. Croix Valley.
The tour will include studios extending from Bayport and Stillwater to Hudson, Wisconsin. Artists work in a variety of mediums including photography, wood, painting, fiber, glass, pottery and sculpture. See the map above to find the studio’s locations during the tour.
The tour features artwork for sale as well as fiber and clay and other demonstrations throughout the weekend.
For more information, visit ArtOpener.org.
The hours are 4-8 p.m. Friday June 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 19, and 20. This event coincides with the Food Truck Extravaganza on June 19 at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
