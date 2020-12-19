It was an impressive weigh-in for Stillwater Area Wrestling, which held a donation drive on Sunday, Dec. 13.
The group collected 2,503 pounds of food and raised $1,440 in monetary contributions for Valley Outreach, a local nonprofit organization that provides people with a wide range of support and services — including food, clothing and/or help navigating resources during challenging times.
“We were all in awe,” said organizer Tanya Ballantyne. “We were grateful and happy we could help people in the community this time of year. I think overall we were all pretty overwhelmed with the generosity and how much we did get.”
The donated food equates to roughly 1,996 meals and the money will provide an additional 360 meals for individuals and families.
“It’s hard times for people right now,” Ballantyne said. “I was really overwhelmed with how much we really did get. For the first time and just on a whim, I feel like it was really successful. We’re going to try and make it a yearly tradition and every year hopefully it can continue to grow. Now we have our goal after this year. Next year let’s shoot for 3,000 pounds.”
The donations were collected by volunteers with the program before being delivered at Valley Outreach, which is located at 1901 Curve Crest Blvd., in Stillwater.
This project carried special significance for Ballantyne, coming one year to the day after the passing of her father, Neil Brunton.
“My dad passed away last year on the 13th,” she said. “My dad loved the wrestlers and he watched so many of those kids grow up. He always liked to give back and I thought let’s do something positive on his anniversary that he so much would have liked to be a part of it. It was something for me to help with that day emotionally and knowing that he loves the wrestlers and watched them all since they were five-years-old. He would have loved this. It was a way for me to get through the day and do something that he would have so much loved to do. He’d be proud.”
It was also an opportunity for wrestlers and wrestling families to get together again and there was a little Christmas spirit mixed in as well with candy canes and caramels handed out to those dropping off donations.
“It started to snow and they were just standing out there and having fun,” Ballantyne said. “It was nice to see kids get to be kids. It was just really good to get everyone together. We need some good in the world right now.
“The wrestling community would like to thank all those who were able to help or donate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.