It was a banner winter sports season for Stillwater Area High School teams as the Ponies produced numerous conference and section titles, in addition to strong performances at state.
The Ponies claimed six Suburban East Conference titles and four section championships. Stillwater also delivered state runner-up showings in boys and girls alpine skiing and wrestling — plus a third-place finish in girls Nordic skiing.
Led by individual state champions Reid Ballantyne, Trey Kruse, Hunter Lyden and Roman Rogotzke, the Stillwater wrestling team dominated conference and section opponents before advancing to the Class AAA state finals for the second year in a row. The Ponies were stopped by Shakopee in the finals.
It marked the seventh state runner-up finish for Stillwater teams in all sports since the school’s last state title was claimed in boys soccer in 2018.
In addition to the individual titles in wrestling, Stillwater also set school records for most state qualifiers (13) and state placewinners (9).
In alpine skiing, Stillwater joined Edina and Minnetonka as the only schools to have its boys and girls teams qualify for state, but the Ponies were the only program to place both teams on the podium. It also marked the third year in a row the Ponies swept Section 7 titles.
The Stillwater girls basketball team won its second straight conference title before advancing to state for the second year in a row. After finishing second to Hopkins a year ago, the Ponies were stopped by the top seeded Royals in this year’s state semifinals.
The Stillwater girls and boys Nordic ski teams each returned to state this season. Libby Tuttle finished second in the individual pursuit to help lead the Stillwater girls to a third-place finish in the team standings. The Stillwater boys placed 11th at state.
Diver Josiah Fick became Stillwater’s fifth individual state champion of the winter season as he defended his title as part of a strong contingent at state for the Ponies, who placed 11th in the team standings. Earlier this season, Stillwater placed fourth at True Team state and captured conference and section championships.
The Stillwater girls hockey team captured its first Suburban East Conference championship since 2006. The Ponies advanced to the section finals for the first time since 2014, falling to Hill-Murray 3-1 in this year’s section title game.
In gymnastics, Stillwater was represented at the state meet by individuals Norah Bates, Erica Stanton and Kendall Rogers.
Congrats Ponies!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.