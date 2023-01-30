Talented Minnesotans are invited to compete in “Stillwater’s Got Talent 2020,” a talent show that will be featured as part of the Winterfest celebration.

Winterfest, an annual community-wide celebration for all things winter in Stillwater, will run Feb. 12-20. The mission of Stillwater Winterfest is to engage the Stillwater area community in a vast array of events and opportunities in the mid-winter season that enhance local business revenue and community atmosphere.

Load comments