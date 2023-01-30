Talented Minnesotans are invited to compete in “Stillwater’s Got Talent 2020,” a talent show that will be featured as part of the Winterfest celebration.
Winterfest, an annual community-wide celebration for all things winter in Stillwater, will run Feb. 12-20. The mission of Stillwater Winterfest is to engage the Stillwater area community in a vast array of events and opportunities in the mid-winter season that enhance local business revenue and community atmosphere.
Soon to be Winterfest's favorite tradition, Stillwater's Got Talent aims to fill spectators with joy, laughter, and maybe even tears. Competitors young and old will sing, dance, and perform with their unique talents. Everyone with a talent to share is welcome to enter the Winterfest competition.
● Thursday, Feb. 16: Auditions take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Open casting, come when you can, at JX Event Venue, 123 Second Street N, Stillwater
● Friday, Feb. 17: Finals are from 7 to 9 p.m. at JX Event Venue, 123 Second Street N, Stillwater
Rules:
● Divisions: All acts compete in one of three different divisions.
● Division 1: Ages 17 and younger
● Division 2: Ages 18 and older
● Division 3: Group, Duo, or combination of ages
Eligibility: The contest is open to all amateur entertainers. Professionals are NOT permitted to compete.
Auditions and finals: Must be under four minutes. If accompaniment is needed, JX Event Venue will provide a jack for mobile device use. Please list any special setup required for your act in your application.
The top three from each division are selected and announced online / emailed personally. Those top contestants from each division will then perform for the finale on Saturday, at that time the top two will be named, and they will face off for the title of Stillwater's Got Talent Champion.
A portion of all raffle proceeds from this event go directly towards supporting local charities including Family Means, Youth Advantage, Hearts for Henry, Camp Odayin, Valley Outreach & Sustainable Stillwater.
Visit stillwaterU.com to learn more and to check out the event schedule, as well as follow Stillwater Winterfest on Facebook at Stillwater Winterfest and on Instagram @StillwaterWinterfest to stay in the loop on updates and additional details regarding the event.
